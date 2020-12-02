NewsAll Bengals+
Report: Bengals Placing Auden Tate on Injured Reserve

Bengals placing third-year wide receiver Auden Tate on injured reserve
CINCINNATI — The Bengals are placing wide receiver Auden Tate on injured reserve according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. 

Tate is dealing with a shoulder injury and is expected to have surgery in the coming weeks. 

The third-year wide receiver has 14 receptions for 150 yards in nine games for the Bengals this season. 

Tate helped Cincinnati upset Tennessee in Week 8. He finished with a season-high seven receptions for 65 yards. 

He was held without a catch in Sunday's loss to the Giants. 

The Bengals selected Tate in the seventh-round (253rd overall) in the 2018 NFL Draft. He's appeared in 28 career games. 

With Tate out, the Bengals will rely on their 'big three' at wide receiver for the rest of the season. Tyler Boyd and Tee Higgins are the top two options and seven-time Pro Bowler A.J. Green has become the Bengals' third wide receiver.

Look for Mike Thomas to get a significant boost in playing time over the final five weeks of the season. He's missed back-to-back games with a hamstring injury, but he's close to returning. 

Tate's injury also opens the door for practice squad wide receiver Stanley Morgan Jr. to potentially get signed to the active roster. 

Former first-round pick John Ross (foot) is on injured reserve. He could also get snaps down the stretch if he's able to return to the field. The fourth-year wide receiver is eligible to be activated as soon as this week, but that doesn't mean he's healthy enough to play. 

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor should offer some clarity on Tate, Ross and the rest of the wide receivers on Wednesday afternoon. 

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!

Nov 1, 2020; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Auden Tate (19) runs the ball against the Tennessee Titans in the second half at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
