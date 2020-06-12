The Bengals and the AFC North have a big travel advantage over the rest of the NFL

The 2020 NFL schedule was released last month. The Bengals will start at home for just the third time in 12 seasons and the first time since 2017.

Cincinnati plays in arguably the best division in football. The AFC North has four Heisman Trophy winning quarterbacks, including reigning MVP Lamar Jackson.

Future Hall of Famer Ben Roethlisberger is also returning after missing most of last season with an elbow injury.

Despite a tough division, the Bengals don't have to travel much this season. They're one of 15 teams that don't have to travel 2,000 miles for any of their eight road games. They're also one of seven teams that won't eclipse the 10,000 mile mark according to John Breech of CBS Sports.

The Bengals are 29th in the NFL in travel miles this season with 7,516.

While this is good for Cincinnati, the entire AFC North will benefit from it. The only teams that travel less miles than the Bengals are their division opponents. The Browns (7,342), the Steelers (6,600) and the Ravens (6,420) were given the same advantage that the Bengals have.

Baltimore is traveling the fewest miles of any team since 2016 according to Breech. The Steelers traveled just 5,138 miles and made it to the AFC Championship Game that season.

The Bengals don't travel west of Houston this season. Four of their first six games are on the road, including a division matchup against the Browns on Thursday Night Football in Week 2.

Check out their entire schedule here.