Bengals announce safety protocols for fans attending Sunday's game against Jaguars

James Rapien

CINCINNATI — The Bengals announced safety protocols for fans that plan to attend Sunday's game against the Jaguars at Paul Brown Stadium.

The State of Ohio is allowing 6,000 fans to attend the game. They will be located in seating zones and suites that are socially distanced throughout the stadium.

The team has implemented enhanced cleaning protocols, mandatory face coverings and assigned seating. Here's a look at the new protocols they've put in place to keep fans safe and comfortable on game day. 

Protocols came directly from the Bengals

Seating Zones

Paul Brown Stadium has been divided into four seating zones with designated entrances for each zone. The seating zones are located on the east and west sides of the stadium on the Field Level and 200 Level. Each of the four zones will have 1,500 people. The first seven rows of the Field Level have been covered with tarps to provide additional distance to on-field personnel. One section in each end zone containing fan cutouts will be closed indicating the dividing line between seating zones. The Canopy Level of the stadium will also be closed.

Pod Seating

Tickets were sold in pods of 2-6 seats, socially distanced to the nearest pod. Fans in the same pod should be family or close acquaintances. Fans should stick with their pod in their seats and throughout game day.

Social Distancing

Fans must stay six-feet socially distanced to other parties, including in the stands, walking the concourse, going to the restroom and concessions.

Mandatory Face Coverings

Face coverings are mandatory at all times, except while actively eating or drinking.

No Tailgating

Tailgating in the parking lots is prohibited.

Mobile Ticketing

All tickets are mobile to support contactless entry. Fans should download the Official Bengals App to access their tickets.

Contactless Payment

Concession stands will be open with heightened protocols. Fans can use Apple Pay, Google Pay or tap to pay options for contactless payments.

Clear Bag Policy

The Clear Bag Policy is in effect. The only bags permitted are clear plastic bags (smaller than 12 x 6 x 12) and small clutch purses (approximately the size of your hand, with or without straps).

Enhanced Stadium Cleaning

All high touch surfaces in the stadium common areas will be cleaned before, during and after each game. Hand sanitizer and sinks will be readily available so fans can keep their hands clean.

Fan Health Promise

Fans must not come to the game if, in the last two weeks, they have tested positive for COVID-19, have been exposed to COVID-19 or have symptoms of COVID-19.

For more information visit Bengals.com/COVID. For more on the team, go here.

