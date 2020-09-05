SI.com
Bengals, Browns allowed to have 6,000 fans in stands for two-game test run

James Rapien

CINCINNATI — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced that the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns will be allowed to have 6,000 fans in the stands for two of their home games in the months of September and October. 

DeWine already denied the Bengals' request for an exemption for the season opener on Sept. 13.

The Governor made the decision to allow fans to attend games in Ohio starting just four days after the Bengals' request. 

Up to 6,000 fans will be allowed to attend the Browns game against the Bengals on Sept. 17 at First Energy Stadium in Cleveland. The Browns will also be allowed to have spectators for their Sept. 27 game against The Washington Football Team. 

The Bengals will be allowed to have up to 6,000 fans in the stands for their home matchup against the Jaguars on Oct. 4 and on Oct. 25 when they host the Browns at Paul Brown Stadium. 

"This year will certainly be different, but both the Browns and the Bengals have worked exceedingly hard and have made extensive preparations to welcome a limited number of fans to their stadiums safely," DeWine said in a statement. "These very thorough plans and safety precautions warrant a two-game trial to try and accommodate fans, at reduced capacities with social distancing and masks."

It's good news for Bengals fans that want to see Joe Burrow play in person, unfortunately, no one will be allowed to attend his debut on Sept. 13. 

