The Bengals 'could be in the market' for a veteran quarterback

James Rapien

CINCINNATI — Nothing is certain in 2020. The Bengals thought they were set at quarterback after they drafted Joe Burrow with the No. 1 pick and released veteran Andy Dalton. 

Unfortunately for them and the rest of the NFL, three quarterbacks may not be enough this season. 

"They could be in the market for picking up a veteran as head coach Zac Taylor mulls the question of quarantining quarterbacks," Geoff Hobson wrote on Bengals.com Tuesday. 

Taylor wasn't open to the idea in May, but things change. Why would any team only have three quarterbacks in their organization this season? 

Having three signal-callers on the active roster and at least one on the expanded 16-man practice squad could end up being a minimum requirement for most NFL teams. The uncertainty surrounding COVID-19 will force all 32 organizations to consider carrying an extra quarterback.

In the Bengals' case, Burrow is the clear starter, with Ryan Finley and Jake Dolegala backing up the top pick. What happens if Burrow and Finley test positive for COVID-19 on the same day? What about the same week?

The last thing this coaching staff should want to do is be forced to sign a veteran that doesn't know the system in the middle of the season. That vet could end up getting playing time. Instead of being reactive, why not be proactive — just in case a nightmare scenario occurs at Paul Brown Stadium?

 If the Bengals added a quarterback over the next few weeks, it would allow them to potentially put Dolegala on the practice squad. That would give them four quarterbacks that know their system. 

Keeping Burrow, Finley and Dolegala away from one another should also be considered. Having meetings virtually could be a tremendous help. No one wants to see a COVID-19 outbreak, especially in the quarterback room. 

Signing a veteran would give the Bengals coaching staff another option, just in case a nightmare scenario takes place this season. 

