Dave Lapham Blown Away By Bengals' Offensive Line: 'The Way They Operated Was Unbelievable'

CINCINNATI — The Bengals' offensive line was shorthanded against the Titans on Sunday. In fact, they were missing four out of their five starters.

The group of misfits included a former first-round pick in Billy Price, a sixth-round rookie at left tackle and a veteran guard that hadn't taken any reps with the Bengals (Quinton Spain) at left guard.

They were able to keep Joe Burrow upright—he wasn't sacked for the first time this season. They also opened running lanes for Giovani Bernard. The veteran running back averaged 4.1 yards-per-carry, which was a big improvement from his output against the Browns a week earlier (2.8 YPC).

Bengals color analyst Dave Lapham had nothing but praise for the offensive line following the 31-20 win over the Titans.

"Never seen anything like it at any level," Lapham told Dan Hoard on the Bengals Booth podcast. "The way they operated was unbelievable—particularly (Quinton) Spain. He's played in the league six years so he knows there's only so many ways you can block things. "To handle all of that and not make mistakes is incredible. Up and down that line of scrimmage, to have so many variables—five variables on every single play. For them to play like a fist, they were better together. All five components were better together than any one individual guy. Remarkable. Remarkable effort by those guys. Remarkable effort by the offensive line coaches—both of them—to get them ready to play. Remarkable game plan to help them in protection, getting the ball out of Joe Burrow hands so fast."

Time will tell if Quinton Spain remains the starting left guard. Maybe the coaching staff will give Fred Johnson more reps at right tackle.

The good news is the Bengals appear to have more depth in the trenches than anyone thought, which bodes well for Burrow and the future of the organization.

Listen to the entire episode of the Bengals Booth Podcast below.