Three Teams That Should Consider Trading For John Ross

CINCINNATI — The Bengals play the Browns on Sunday for the second time this season. Cleveland beat Cincinnati 35-30 in their Week 2 matchup on Thursday Night Football.

Wide receiver John Ross was active that night. He was targeted twice, but didn't have a catch. The 24-year-old has only been on the field for one snap since the loss to the Browns.

Ross, arguably the fastest player in the league, was a healthy scratch in Weeks 3-4. He was sick in Week 5, before being active last Sunday against the Colts. He played one snap—a running play and clearly wasn't a part of Zac Taylor's offensive game plan.

Ross' agent Brad Cicala asked the Bengals for a trade according to Mike Garafolo. The fourth-year wide receiver might not have great numbers this season—two receptions for 17 yards—but he has something a lot of teams need: speed.

Ross doesn't have a ton of trade value, but there are teams that would be willing to part with a late day three pick for a guy that could help get them over the top.

Here are three teams that should consider trading for the former ninth-overall pick.

Green Bay Packers

Ross has flashed at times for the Bengals and Packers head coach Matt LaFleur could put him in position to have success right away. He had 11 receptions for 270 yards and three touchdowns in the first two games of the 2019 season. That was his first exposure to the Kyle Shanahan/Sean McVay offense, which is similar to what LaFleur runs in Green Bay.

Aaron Rodgers would love to have another deep threat, especially after the Packers ignored the wide receiver position in the draft.

San Francisco 49ers

He would be dynamic in Shanahan's system. Ross would instantly become their third wide receiver. He's capable of moving all over the field and Shanahan has had success with speedsters like Ross.

He doesn't need 12 targets per game to make an impact. He could bring the speed to an offense that will rely heavily on Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk.

Indianapolis Colts

The Colts are in desperate need of speed on the outside. Pro Bowl wide receiver T.Y. Hilton is off to a slow start. Both Parris Campbell and Michael Pittman are on injured reserve.

Ross ran the fastest 40-yard dash in NFL Combine history back in 2017 at Lucas Oil Stadium. Getting to play in a dome could benefit the 24-year-old. The Colts are off to a 4-2 start and would like nothing more than to push for a playoff spot. Finding another weapon for Philip Rivers should be a priority between now and the Nov. 3 trade deadline.

Wild Card: New England Patriots

The Patriots desperately need a downfield threat. They're banking on 34-year-old Julian Edelman and former first-round pick N'Keal Harry to consistently get open. That's a recipe for disaster.

Finding a deep threat for Cam Newton should be a priority. Ted Ginn had 98 receptions (192 targets) for 1,492 yards and 14 touchdowns in two seasons with Newton (2015-16) in Carolina. Ross could bring that same element to the Patriots.

