Bengals fans give their boldest predictions for Sunday's game

CINCINNATI — The Bengals and Eagles are both looking for their first win of the 2020 season on Sunday.

I gave my three bold predictions for the matchup and asked you for your boldest predictions for the Week 3 contest. Here are some of the best responses.

"Since the Bengals own the Eagles, I predict a seven-point win. Mixon rushes for 100 yards and we hit on two downfield passing plays." - Rick

I picked the Eagles to win, but Mixon has to top the 100-yard rushing mark at some point. Why can't it be Sunday? I do expect Joe Burrow to connect with his wide receivers for a few big plays.

"Brandon Wilson returns two kicks for touchdowns." — Kevin

This would be a game changer. Even one return for a score would give the Bengals a huge boost. They've been close to breaking a few. Don't be shocked if the Eagles try to keep the ball away from Wilson.

"How bout a sack party? Hubbard Dunlap and Lawson all get sacks on Wentz to get the pass rush going!!!" — The Bengal

The Bengals can't let Carson Wentz off the hook. Getting to him early and often would be huge. If they let him get into a rhythm early in the game like Baker Mayfield did last week, then it could be another long day for the defense.

"Bengals get 40+ points this week...." — Whitney

The offense should have a good day, but a 40-piece would exceed my expectations. That would likely end in a Bengals win though. If Burrow does that on the road against this Philadelphia team, then just go ahead and give him the Rookie of the Year Award.

"Bengals have a pass play over 50 yards." — Kevin

I believe this is likely, which is a surprise considering they only have two plays of 20+ yards so far this season. The Bengals want to hit on some downfield throws. A.J. Green and John Ross could both have big days in the passing game.

"Jessie Bates has two picks and Bengals D has four takeaways." — Mike

If they force four turnovers, then they'll win the game. Bates is certainly going to get tested by the Eagles' tight ends. Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert could have big games.

"Burrow and Higgins find a connection and Higgins with 100 yards and two TD’s." — Albert

This would give Bengals fans a glimpse of the present and the future. A performance like that would be eerily similar to a Week 2 matchup with the Broncos in 2011. Andy Dalton connected with Green 10 times for 124 yards and one touchdown. The Bengals lost 24-22, but that game showed fans that the Dalton-Green connection had a bright future.

"At some point during the game the Reds clinch a playoff birth." — Brian

Sometimes we're happy to be wrong. This is one of those times. Congrats to the Reds and fans everywhere that got to celebrate them clinch a playoff berth on Friday night for the first time in seven years. Hopefully this is just the first of many Reds celebrations over the coming weeks.

"Drew Sample leads the team in receptions." — Johnny

I know some were down on Drew Sample coming into the 2020 season, but after talking with a few players about him, watching him in camp and seeing the rapport he has with Burrow, I think there's a real chance he becomes a big part of this offense for the rest of this season and beyond. I wouldn't be shocked at all if he finished with 6-8 receptions on Sunday.

"Darius Phillips two INTs and one pick-six." — Brian

Wentz has thrown four interceptions and lost a fumble in two games. He's going to take some chances down the field. Phillips has the best ball skills on the team. If he can keep up with DeSean Jackson, I'm sure he's going to get his chance at an interception or two.

