Three bold predictions for Sunday's Bengals game against the Eagles

CINCINNATI — The Bengals and Eagles are both looking for their first win of the season on Sunday.

Cincinnati is a 4.5-point underdog in this road matchup, but there's no reason why they can't be compete with Philadelphia. The Bengals' offense has been inefficient during their first two games this season and yet they've lost both contests by a total of eight points.

From big plays to breakout performances, here are three bold predictions for Sunday's game.

18 + 11 = Six

People are down on A.J. Green following his three reception performance against the Browns in Week 2. He had his struggles, but he should be on the same page with rookie quarterback Joe Burrow.

Game reps are invaluable and they got plenty of them in Cleveland. Combine that with a full week of practice and Green is going to top the 100-yard receiving mark for the first time since Oct. 21, 2018.

Green isn't the only wide receiver that's going to have a breakout performance on Sunday. John Ross is going to find the end zone for the first time this season.

The speedy fourth-year wide receiver has two receptions for 17 yards this season. Much like Green, he missed part of training camp and didn't get many live reps with Burrow.

With the offense struggling to push the ball down the field, Zac Taylor will likely try to get Ross in space against a beatable Eagles secondary.

I'm betting that he gets the job done and finds the end zone.

Healthy or not, Green and Ross are always near each other during practice. Talking, observing, etc. The duo will get going on Sunday against the Eagles.

Carson Wentz Airs it Out

The Eagles will try to run the ball with Miles Sanders and they should have success against a Bengals defense that won't have Geno Atkins. Even if they do, expect Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz to rebound after an awful start to the 2020 season.

He's simply too talented for his struggles to continue. He won't have wide receivers Jalen Reagor or Alshon Jeffery. Look for the Eagles to run even more 12 personnel than normal against the Bengals.

Wentz will lean on his tight ends. Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert will both be heavily involved in the passing game.

Wentz will top the 300-yard passing mark and won't have a turnover against the Bengals on Sunday.

No Sacks

Joe Burrow has been sacked six times this season. It would be shocking if the Eagles defense couldn't get to the rookie signal-caller on Sunday, but that's exactly what's going to happen.

The Eagles only sacked Jared Goff once last week. Their defensive line is good, but Fletcher Cox (oblique) is less than 100 percent.

The Bengals believe Fred Johnson will play much better with a start at right guard under his belt and a full week of practice. Michael Jordan will also try to rebound after a dreadful performance against the Browns.

Burrow is learning more and more each week and he's going to continue to get better at diagnosing blitzes before they happen. Combine that with a big day for the wide receivers, who should get plenty of separation on a regular basis and the end result is music to the ears of Bengals fans everywhere.

Burrow won't be sacked on Sunday.

Bonus: Jake Elliott Strikes Again

The Bengals released Jake Elliott in 2017 after spending a fifth-round draft pick (153rd overall) on him just a few months earlier.

Some fans still haven't gotten over the move.

That wound is going to open up again on Sunday when Wentz drives downfield with the game on the line. Elliott is going to kick the game-winning field goal against the Bengals. He's made three of his four attempts this season. He's going to make a few more on Sunday.

