The Bengals have finalized their 53-man roster

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals waived 24 players on Saturday, as they trimmed their roster down to 53 players by the 4 p.m. deadline.

Players were waived across the league, which is going to make the next 20 hours interesting.

The Bengals hold the top waiver priority. That gives them the ability to claim any released player that has less than four accrued seasons before the other 31 teams. Cincinnati essentially gets first dibs on guys like Josh Rosen, Sidney Jones and Dare Ogunbowale.

The only thing they have to do is place that player on their active roster. The Bengals may have gotten down to the 53-man maximum on Saturday, but a few more moves could be on the way. Waivers run on Sunday at 12 p.m. ET.

It's worth noting that cornerback Trae Waynes made the final roster, but the team will place him on injured reserve to free up a roster spot. If they had placed him on IR before Saturday, then he would've been forced to miss the entire 2020 season.

The Bengals did waive some key players on Saturday. Check out their current 53-man roster and a list of who they waived below.

Quarterback (2): Joe Burrow, Ryan Finley

Running Back (4): Joe Mixon, Giovani Bernard, Semaje Perine and Trayveon Williams

Wide Receiver (7): A.J. Green, Tyler Boyd, John Ross III, Tee Higgins, Auden Tate, Mike Thomas and Alex Erickson

Tight End (3): C.J. Uzomah, Drew Sample, Cethan Carter

Offensive Line (9): Bobby Hart, Fred Johnson, Jonah Williams, Michael Jordan, Trey Hopkins, Xavier Su'a-Filo, Hakeem Adeniji, Billy Price and Alex Redmond

Defensive End (4): Carlos Dunlap, Carl Lawson, Sam Hubbard and Khalid Kareem

Defensive Tackle (5): Geno Atkins, D.J. Reader, Andrew Brown, Mike Daniels, Christian Covington

Linebacker (6): Josh Bynes, Germaine Pratt, Logan Wilson, Akeem Davis-Gaither, Jordan Evans and Markus Bailey

Cornerback (6): William Jackson III, Trae Waynes, Mackensie Alexander, Darius Phillips, Tony Brown and LeShaun Sims

Safety (4): Vonn Bell, Jessie Bates, Shawn Williams and Brandon Wilson

Specialist (3): Randy Bullock, Kevin Huber and Clark Harris

Waived Players

QB Brandon Allen (His contract was terminated so he is free to sign with another team immediately).

CB Torry McTyer

CB Winston Rose

QB Jake Dolegala

RB Jacques Patrick

WR Trenton Irwin

WR DeMarkus Lodge

DE Freedom Akinmoladun

TE Mason Schreck

TE Jordan Franks

TE Mitchell Wilcox

DT Trey Dishon

OT Josh Knipfel

CB Greg Mabin

WR Stanley Morgan

S Maurice Smith

WR Scotty Washington

LB Marcel Spears Jr.

DE Amani Bledsoe

DE Kendall Futrell

LS Dan Godsil

S Trayvon Henderson

C Frederick Mauigoa

DT Khalil McKenzie

The Bengals will announce their 16 practice squad players on Sunday.

