CINCINNATI — The Dolphins are releasing quarterback Josh Rosen according to multiple reports.

With Ryan Fitzpatrick and Tua Tagovailoa on the roster, there was no need to keep the former first-round pick. Miami reportedly tried to trade Rosen, but they didn't have any takers.

The Cardinals selected Rosen with the 10th overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. He spent one season in Arizona. The Cardinals changed course and picked Kyler Murray with the No. 1 pick in 2019. They shipped Rosen to Miami for a second and fifth-round pick the following day.

The UCLA product only started three games for Miami. The Dolphins opted to go with Fitzpatrick, who made 13 starts last season.

Rosen, a top-10 pick just two years ago, is about to join his third NFL team in as many seasons.

The Bengals should be that team.

The 23-year-old has to pass through waivers, which is where Cincinnati has an edge over the rest of the NFL.

The Bengals had the worst record in the league last season, which means they hold the top waiver priority.

They could claim Rosen and immediately add him to their roster. They wouldn't have to give up a draft selection or any future assets.

This is a no-brainer for Zac Taylor, Duke Tobin and the rest of the Bengals' brass.

Rosen is a talented player. He landed in a couple awful situations. That doesn't mean he can't end up being a productive quarterback.

The Dolphins already paid his $1.4 million roster bonus that became guaranteed on the third day of training camp. If the Bengals claim Rosen, they would only have to pay him $3.6 million over the next two seasons.

Former top-10 picks don't grow on trees. They also don't fall in your lap for free. Especially when they play quarterback.

And yet, the Bengals find themselves in this position. It's an easy decision.

Some may wonder about Joe Burrow, but he's the obvious starter. If anyone thinks he's going to get rattled or bothered by the Bengals bringing in a former first-round pick to be his backup, you're sorely mistaken.

Nothing rattles Burrow. Not a virtual offseason. Not the responsibility of leading a team that went 2-14 a season ago. Not fighting social injustice in America. Nothing.

Rosen would be an instant upgrade over Ryan Finley, Jake Dolegala and Brandon Allen.

The numbers may cause some to pause, but context matters. Rosen has completed 55 percent of his passes for 2,845 yards and 12 touchdowns in 16 starts. Thirteen of those starts were in Arizona. He was sacked 44 times as a rookie, didn't have weapons around him and played behind one of the worst offensive lines in the league. It doesn't take a rocket scientist to figure that out.

The Bengals' backups have started a total of six NFL games. Rosen is almost two months younger than Burrow. He has more game experience than the rest of the Bengals' backups combined.

He has more talent than any of the quarterbacks on the roster not named Burrow. Why not take a flier on him?

The Dolphins gift wrapped a former top-10 pick, only two years removed from the draft.

The Bengals don't have to give up any future assets. All they have to do is claim Rosen and put him on their 53-man roster.

This is the exact scenario that Cincinnati needed to take advantage of their top waiver priority. They didn't get four preseason games to scout the rest of the league like they would've in previous seasons. Instead, a top quarterback prospect just fell into their lap.

The NFL is a quarterback driven league. The Bengals have to take advantage of this situation. Claiming Rosen is a no-brainer.

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!