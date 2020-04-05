AllBengals
National analyst "bullish" on Bengals, says they're heading in right direction

James Rapien

The Bengals are favored to finish last in the AFC North for a third consecutive year.

That didn’t stop one national analyst from endorsing Cincinnati’s offseason. Pete Prisco of CBS Sports likes what he’s seen from Mike Brown, Duke Tobin and company.

“The Bengals are going to be better than people think next year,” Prisco said during an appearance on ‘Bull and Fox,’ which airs every weekday from 2-7 p.m. on 92.3 The Fan in Cleveland. “I’m bullish on the Bengals. I think they have a lot of talent. By getting D.J. Reader to play in the middle, they got two good guys in the interior. I think Sam Hubbard is a real good football player and Carlos Dunlap can still get it done at left end. I think their front four is going to be good. Getting Jonah Williams back is like an extra draft pick, a first-round pick. Mixon was phenomenal at the end of last year. I think they’re headed in the right direction.”

The Bengals are transitioning into a new era. The free agent spending is a good sign for the future. The best teams in the NFL are aggressive and for the first time in a long time, Cincinnati addressed multiple needs in free agency.

The Bengals can turn things around quickly if they make the right moves in the draft. Some have speculated that they could trade the No. 1 pick to address multiple needs, but no one around the organization believes that will happen.

They’re not trading him,” Prisco said when asked about potential No. 1 pick Joe Burrow. “I’ve talked to too many people in that building. If Miami offered them their entire draft I think maybe they’d consider it, but that’s not going to happen. They’re not trading him.”

Picking Burrow is a no-brainer. It’s a move that makes them relevant and gives them a chance to compete in 2020 and beyond. 

