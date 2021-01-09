Bengals to Replace Bob Bicknell with Familiar Face as Wide Receivers Coach

CINCINNATI — The Bengals plan to name assistant wide receivers coach Troy Walters their next wide receivers coach according to ESPN's Adam Rittenberg.

He joined Zac Taylor's staff prior to the 2020 season. He spent most of his coaching career in the collegiate ranks. He served as a wide receiver's coach and offensive coordinator at Nebraska and UCF.

Walters will replace Bob Bicknell, who was the Bengals wide receivers coach for the past three seasons (2018-20). The two sides agreed to mutually part ways a source told AllBengals. His contract was up following the conclusion of the 2020 season.

Walters played in the NFL for eight seasons (2000-07). The Vikings picked him in the fifth-round (165th overall) in the 2000 NFL Draft. He spent two seasons in Minnesota, before joining the Colts from 2002-05. He also played for the Cardinals and the Lions.

He played in 98 career games, finishing with 102 receptions for 1,135 yards and nine touchdowns. He also returned 117 kickoffs for 2,594 yards and 139 punts for 1,241 yards.

The Bengals haven't officially made the announcement, but the decision to replace Bicknell with Walters, who already has a relationship with Tyler Boyd, Tee Higgins and the rest of the wide receivers could pay off for a team that desperately needs to win games right away next season.

Another Move

The team also announced the hiring of offensive line coach and run game coordinator Frank Pollack. He re-joins the Bengals after spending two seasons in New York coaching the Jets.

