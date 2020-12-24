NewsAll Bengals+
Injury Roundup—The Latest on Tyler Boyd, Brandon Allen, Darius Phillips and Logan Wilson

Here's the latest on the Bengals' injuries
CINCINNATI — The Bengals have left the door open for Brandon Allen to start on Sunday against the Texans. 

The 28-year-old missed last week's game against Pittsburgh, but he's feeling much better and was able to practice on Wednesday and Thursday. 

"He was good [in practice]. He's on track to play," head coach Zac Taylor said. 

The Bengals haven't named a starter for Sunday's game. The coaching staff has made their decision, but Taylor doesn't want to make it public. 

Allen has completed 55-of-84 passes (65.5%) for 506 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions in three starts this season.

He suffered a knee injury in the fourth quarter of the Bengals' Week 14 loss to the Cowboys. 

With Allen out, Ryan Finley helped the Bengals upset the Steelers on Monday night. 

Finley completed 7-of-13 passes for 89 yards and one touchdown. He also ran for 47 yards and a score. 

Suddenly the Bengals have a dilemma at quarterback, which seemed unlikely following Joe Burrow's catastrophic season-ending knee injury. 

"They just want this team to win and they want to do their part to put us in position to do that," Taylor said. "Very happy with how they've handled everything."

The Bengals are still holding out hope that wide receiver Tyler Boyd can play on Sunday against Houston, but he has yet to clear concussion protocol. 

If Boyd can't play, then Alex Erickson and Mike Thomas would see an increase in snaps at wide receiver.

Rookie linebacker Logan Wilson is expected to miss a second-straight game with an ankle injury and cornerback Darius Phillips is on track to play on Sunday, despite not practicing on Wednesday due to a knee issue. 

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!

Dec 6, 2020; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah (91) pressures Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Brandon Allen (8) during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
