Injury Roundup — The Latest on Mixon and Good News for Jonah With Washington Looming

The latest on Joe Mixon, Jonah Williams and the rest of the Bengals' injuries

CINCINNATI — Bengals running back Joe Mixon didn't practice on Thursday and is in danger of missing his fourth-straight game.

The 24-year-old injured his foot in Week 6 against the Colts. He briefly returned to the field, but hasn't played in a game since.

Giovani Bernard will start in his place if Mixon is indeed out for Sunday's matchup against Washington.

"I’ve always just been a guy (that) whenever my number is called, just go out there and have no drop off," Bernard said on Thursday. "I’ve always been with that type of mindset, just to go out there, play ball and have fun doing it. But obviously, Joe’s a great player. We miss him. He’s just recovering from his injury. Any type of great player, you want them on the field."

Starting left tackle Jonah Williams should be back this week. He practiced in full for a second-straight day. Right tackle Bobby Hart (knee) was also active.

Alex Redmond miss Thursday's practice with a biceps injury. He was limited on Wednesday. If Redmond is out, then Quinton Spain could make his second-straight start. He's played left guard and right tackle in the Bengals' past two games. He's comfortable at guard and tackle.

Rookie wide receiver Tee Higgins was also out due to an illness.

Defensive tackle Geno Atkins was back at practice following the birth of his daughter. She was born five weeks early. Atkins missed last week's matchup against the Steelers, but should be good to go on Sunday against Washington.

Cornerbacks LeShaun Sims and Mackensie Alexander are progressing nicely from their concussions. They practiced in full on Thursday and there's a good chance that the Bengals could get both veterans back this week.

Veteran defensive back Tony Brown didn't practice due to a foot injury.

Cornerback Trae Waynes did some work on the rehab field Thursday. He remains on injured reserve, but this is a step in the right direction.

Waynes suffered a torn pectoral muscle in training camp. The team is hoping he'll be able to play in December.

