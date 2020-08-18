AllBengals
Top Stories
News

Injury Roundup — The latest on A.J. Green, Tee Higgins, Shawn Williams and Renell Wren

James Rapien

CINCINNATI — It's been a rough couple of days for the Bengals from an injury standpoint. 

Wide receiver A.J. Green couldn't finish Monday's practice because he tweaked his left hamstring in 11-on-11. He was on the practice field Tuesday, but he didn't participate. 

"Precautionary measures with him," head coach Zac Taylor said. "I've seen him practice for two days. I saw enough to get us to the first game. Obviously he needs to develop that communication with the quarterback, but again, nothing I'm concerned about right now. Give him a couple of days. We're going to scrimmage on Friday. He was not going to scrimmage anyway. A couple of those veterans we're going to slow down a little bit."

Green missed all of last season with an ankle injury that required surgery. The Bengals are banking on him to regain his Pro Bowl form. 

Rookie wide receiver Tee Higgins returned to practice on Tuesday. He took part in individual drills, but didn't participate in 7-on-7 or 11-on-11. 

It's a promising sign for the rookie, who has been dealing with a sore hamstring. The Bengals have Wednesday off, which gives him a day to see how his body responds.

"Tee is working back in individual right now," Taylor said. "We don't want to do it too quickly with these rookie receivers because really we got our hands on them two weeks ago. Both rookie receivers [Higgins and Scotty Washington] as they got going had slight hamstring issues, so we're going to be slow to work them back in individuals in practice, even though they're both starting to feel pretty good right now."

Other Injuries

Safety Shawn Williams was carted off the field during Tuesday's practice. He went down during an individual period. The Bengals didn't have an update on him, as he was still being evaluated by the training staff. 

The Bengals are still waiting on Renell Wren's MRI results. He was carted off during Monday's practice with what appeared to be a right leg injury.  

For more on the Bengals, including the latest training camp news, go here!

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Joe Burrow 'very comfortable' with Bengals' offense, confident he will be ready for Week 1

Joe Burrow 'very comfortable' with Cincinnati Bengals offense, confident he will be ready for Week 1

James Rapien

by

Russ Heltman

Watch: Zac Taylor on A.J. Green, Tee Higgins, Joe Burrow's red zone performance and more

Zac Taylor on A.J. Green, Tee Higgins, Joe Burrow's red zone performance and more

James Rapien

Watch: Joe Burrow discusses the Bengals first day in pads, red zone work and more

Joe Burrow discusses the Cincinnati Bengals first day in pads, red zone work and more

James Rapien

Bengals Quick Hits — Green out, Williams carted off and Higgins participates

Cincinnati Bengals Quick Hits — A.J. Green out, Williams carted off and Tee Higgins participates

James Rapien

Bengals Training Camp: It's time for pads

The Bengals will practice in pads on Tuesday for the first time since training camp began

James Rapien

Joe Burrow has the Bengals' offense 'running on all cylinders'

Joe Burrow has the Cincinnati Bengals' offense 'running on all cylinders'

James Rapien

Podcast: Joe Burrow impresses, an injury scare and takeaways from Bengals training camp

Joe Burrow impresses, an injury scare and takeaways from Cincinnati Bengals training camp

James Rapien

Look: Photos of Joe Burrow, Joe Mixon and others at Bengals training camp

Photos of Joe Burrow, Joe Mixon and others at Cincinnati Bengals training camp

James Rapien

Bengals Injury Roundup — Wren carted off, Green removed from practice and Waynes has surgery

Cincinnati Bengals Injury Roundup — Renell Wren carted off, A.J. Green removed from practice and Trae Waynes underwent surgery

James Rapien

Bengals waive running back Rodney Anderson

Cincinnati Bengals waive running back Rodney Anderson

James Rapien