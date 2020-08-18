Injury Roundup — The latest on A.J. Green, Tee Higgins, Shawn Williams and Renell Wren

CINCINNATI — It's been a rough couple of days for the Bengals from an injury standpoint.

Wide receiver A.J. Green couldn't finish Monday's practice because he tweaked his left hamstring in 11-on-11. He was on the practice field Tuesday, but he didn't participate.

"Precautionary measures with him," head coach Zac Taylor said. "I've seen him practice for two days. I saw enough to get us to the first game. Obviously he needs to develop that communication with the quarterback, but again, nothing I'm concerned about right now. Give him a couple of days. We're going to scrimmage on Friday. He was not going to scrimmage anyway. A couple of those veterans we're going to slow down a little bit."

Green missed all of last season with an ankle injury that required surgery. The Bengals are banking on him to regain his Pro Bowl form.

Rookie wide receiver Tee Higgins returned to practice on Tuesday. He took part in individual drills, but didn't participate in 7-on-7 or 11-on-11.

It's a promising sign for the rookie, who has been dealing with a sore hamstring. The Bengals have Wednesday off, which gives him a day to see how his body responds.

"Tee is working back in individual right now," Taylor said. "We don't want to do it too quickly with these rookie receivers because really we got our hands on them two weeks ago. Both rookie receivers [Higgins and Scotty Washington] as they got going had slight hamstring issues, so we're going to be slow to work them back in individuals in practice, even though they're both starting to feel pretty good right now."

Other Injuries

Safety Shawn Williams was carted off the field during Tuesday's practice. He went down during an individual period. The Bengals didn't have an update on him, as he was still being evaluated by the training staff.

The Bengals are still waiting on Renell Wren's MRI results. He was carted off during Monday's practice with what appeared to be a right leg injury.

For more on the Bengals, including the latest training camp news, go here!