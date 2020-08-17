A.J. Green removed from practice for 'precautionary' reasons after tweaking his left leg

CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green showed up to training camp in great shape, eager to show everyone that he was still one of the premiere wide receivers in the NFL.

The early returns were good, as the 32-year-old got off to an impressive start over the past few weeks.

Injuries have been his biggest issue in recent seasons and the bug appeared to bite him again on Monday.

"Just precautionary," head coach Zac Taylor said. "I told him he's done taking reps for the day and we'll see how he feels tomorrow.

"Initially just on the practice field, just keep him out the rest of practice, but he acted like it was feeling pretty good."

Taylor didn't appear too concerned, but Green's has a lengthy injury history. He missed all of last season with an ankle injury. He's missed 29 of a possible 64 games over the past four seasons.

Green ran around on the practice field (video at the top of the article) gingerly, hoping to loosen up his leg. He stuck around for the rest of practice and did multiple stretches.

Cincinnati placed the franchise tag on Green this offseason. They believe he can help rookie quarterback Joe Burrow get adjusted to life in the pros.

"It's been a been a great offseason for me, physically and mentally, just giving me a break," Green said last month. "Starting in 2011, I was riding high — seven Pro Bowls, seven thousand-yard seasons. I talked with Hob (Bengals.com writer Geoff Hobson) about this every time. Just having everything so easy the first seven years. I mean, y’all know the road to greatness is never this easy. There’s always going to be bumps and holes in the road that you’re going to have to overcome. I think these are one of these bumps that I have to overcome. I’m ready to prove that I’m still the same A.J."

