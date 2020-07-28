AllBengals
Joe Mixon compared to a Hall of Famer, praised for his versatility

James Rapien

CINCINNATI — The Bengals agreed to terms with rookie quarterback Joe Burrow on Tuesday. They're hoping they can sign another Joe in the near future. 

Joe Mixon has established himself as one of the best running backs in the NFL. The fourth-year player has ran for more than 1,100 yards in each of the past two seasons. 

Mixon, who turned 24 earlier this month, is entering the final year of his rookie contract. He was one of the bright spots for the Bengals in 2019. 

Former Jaguars great Maurice Jones-Drew is excited to watch Mixon suit up for Cincinnati this season. 

"That's an easy question. For me it's Joe Mixon of the Cincinnati Bengals," Jones-Drew said on Good Morning Football, when asked which running back he was most excited to watch in 2020. "He started to show his true promise [last season]. He has the ability [to catch], just like Christian McCaffrey, yet he's 6-1, 230 pounds. He is a strong individual that does everything."

Jones-Drew is right. Mixon has unique ability for a man of his stature. The Bengals need to utilize him as a wide receiver out of the backfield. 

Mixon hasn't played behind a great offensive line during his first three seasons, but he's found a way to be productive. It's up to Zac Taylor and Brian Callahan to get him more involved in the passing game. 

"He reminds me of sort-of a Terrell Davis-type," Kyle Brandt added. "A slasher, he's quick, he's strong, he's tough — breaks a lot of tackles."

Mixon broke 24 tackles last season, which was tied for fifth-most among running backs in the NFL. If the Bengals don't sign him to a long-term deal this offseason, then it's up to him to show he can carry the Bengals offense the same way Ezekiel Elliott and Christian McCaffrey are able to for their respective teams. 

For more on Mixon's future, including what Bengals legend Dave Lapham thinks about the star running back, go here. 

