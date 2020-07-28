Done Deal: Bengals agree to terms with No. 1 pick Joe Burrow

CINCINNATI — Bengals fans can exhale. The team has agreed to a fully guaranteed, four-year, $36 million contract with top pick Joe Burrow according to Ian Rapoport.

Burrow will sign the contract later this week after he passes a physical.

The 23-year-old will receive the $23.9 million signing bonus in full within 15 days of finalizing his deal.

Burrow was one of just two first-round picks (Isaiah Wilson) that hadn't agreed to terms with their new team.

The 23-year-old arrived in Cincinnati last week and has spent a lot of time at Black Sheep Performance in Blue Ash working out with some of his Bengals teammates.

Bengals veteran players reported for training camp on Tuesday. They'll be tested for COVID-19 multiple times before they can enter Paul Brown Stadium.

Physicals will be conducted for Burrow and the rest of his teammates on Aug. 1-2, assuming they don't test positive for coronavirus. Once physicals are completed, every player will begin a nine day acclimation period where they work on their strength and conditioning. Burrow and the rest of the quarterbacks will be permitted to use footballs during the 60 minute on-field period.

Then, every team will be given a five day "gradual ramp up period" from Aug. 12-16. Players can spend up to 3.5 hours on the practice field, which includes the 75 minute walk through. The first practice will be a maximum of 90 minutes with up to a 15 minute increase per day.

Padded practices aren't scheduled to begin until August 17.

The Bengals have signed all but one of their seven draft picks from the 2020 class.

Second-rounder Tee Higgins is the only player that hasn't come to terms with the Bengals, but that should change in the near future now that Burrow's deal is complete.