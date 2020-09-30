SI.com
Bengals sign Kendall Donnerson to practice squad, release Josh Knipfel

James Rapien

CINCINNATI — The Bengals worked out three players on Monday according to the NFL's transaction wire. They signed one of them to their practice squad two days later. 

They agreed to terms with first-year linebacker Kendall Donnerson. The Green Bay Packers selected the 24-year-old in the seventh round (248th overall) in the 2018 NFL Draft. He spent most of his rookie season on the Packers' practice squad. Green Bay promoted him to the active roster on Dec. 4, 2018, but he didn't appear in a game. The Packers released him on Aug. 19, 2019.

He was a free agent for a few months. The Raiders signed him to their practice squad on Oct. 15, 2019. He was waived by the team in May.

The Bengals felt good enough about Donnerson to sign him to their 16-man practice squad. 

They waived rookie offensive tackle Josh Knipfel. The Iowa State alum signed with the Bengals as a college free agent in April. He spent the first three games of the season on Cincinnati's practice squad.

Donnerson is the only player the Bengals signed out of the three that worked out for them on Monday. The other two — John Leglue and Timon Parris — are offensive tackles. 

That's a glaring need for Cincinnati, but they clearly didn't impress the Bengals enough in their workout to get signed at this time.

Here's a look at the 16-man Bengals practice squad:

DE Freedom Akinmoladun

QB Brandon Allen

OG Shaq Calhoun

DE Kendall Futrell

S Trayvon Henderson

WR Trenton Irwin

LB Keandre Jones

DT Kahlil McKenzie

CB Torry McTyer

WR Stanley Morgan Jr.

HB Jacques Patrick

OG Alex Redmond

LB Kendall Donnerson

CB Winston Rose

WR Scotty Washington

TE Mitchell Wilcox 

