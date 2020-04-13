AllBengals
Top Stories
News
Game Day
GM Report

Bengals hold pre-draft meeting with Akeem Davis-Gaither

James Rapien

Linebacker is one of the Bengals' biggest needs heading into the 2020 NFL Draft. 

The team held a virtual meeting with Appalachian State linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither according to Josh Edwards of CBS Sports. 

The Bengals coached Davis-Gaither during Senior Bowl week, which makes a pre-draft meeting even more interesting. The 22 year old projects to be an inside linebacker at the next level. He is athletic enough to cover tight ends and running backs out of the backfield, plus he always finds himself around the ball, despite his size. 

Some may worry about drafting a 6'1", 224 pound linebacker, but his athleticism and natural instincts should help make up for his lack of size. He sheds blocks easily and isn't afraid to deliver big hits. 

Davis-Gaither finished his college career with back-to-back 100+ tackle seasons. He was named the SBC Defensive Player of the Year Award following a stellar senior campaign. He started all 14 games for the Mountaineers last season and finished with 101 tackles (14.5 for loss), five sacks and one interception. 

The Bengals probably wanted to follow up with Davis-Gaither about a surgery he underwent in March to repair a partial stress fracture in his right foot. He played through the injury last year and was able to fully participate in the Senior Bowl. 

Recovery time is usually 2-to-3 months, which means he should be healthy by the time training camp begins. 

Davis-Gaither has also had formal meetings with the Rams, Browns, Texans, 49ers, Giants and Raiders. 

Despite the interest from around the league, the Bengals are able to land Davis-Gaither in Mock Draft 2.0. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The Bengals make a trade and address their biggest weaknesses in Mock Draft 2.0

The Bengals make a trade, address their biggest weaknesses in Mock Draft 2.0

James Rapien

A.J. Green and the Bengals could both benefit from waiting on a long-term extension

A.J. Green and the Bengals could both benefit from waiting on a long-term extension

James Rapien

Is Jalen Reagor the missing piece in the Bengals' offense?

Should the Bengals select Jalen Reagor in the second round of the NFL Draft?

James Rapien

Boomer Esiason on the Bengals: "It's Joe Burrow's time"

Boomer Esiason says Joe Burrow can have a LeBron James-like impact on the Cincinnati Bengals' organization

James Rapien

Bengals Notes — A secondary boost, the offseason plan and finalizing the draft board

The Bengals expect big things from Trae Waynes, but being aggressive in free agency was always the plan, as the team is putting the finishing touches on their draft board

James Rapien

by

Rick Mann

Bengals hold pre-draft meeting with Azur Kamara

The Bengals met with Kansas edge rusher Azur Kamara after coaching him in the Senior Bowl

James Rapien

Should the Bengals draft Zack Baun in the second round?

Is Wisconsin linebacker Zack Baun a good fit with the Bengals? He could be available in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft

James Rapien

Tua Tagovailoa holds virtual pro day, sends video to all 32 NFL teams

Tua Tagovailoa sent video of his 'virtual pro day' that was conducted by Super Bowl Champion Trent Dilfer. The footage was sent to all 32 NFL teams

James Rapien

Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green is "fully healthy" after missing all of last season

Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green is "fully healthy" after missing all of last season

James Rapien

by

Footballfan55

Podcast: Joe Burrow's value, A.J. Green's health and a Joe Mixon extension?

James Rapien joined Tony Pike on ESPN 1530 to discuss the Bengals' plans in the draft, their offseason moves, A.J. Green's health, a potential extension for Joe Mixon and more

James Rapien

by

James Rapien