Bengals hold pre-draft meeting with Akeem Davis-Gaither

Linebacker is one of the Bengals' biggest needs heading into the 2020 NFL Draft.

The team held a virtual meeting with Appalachian State linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither according to Josh Edwards of CBS Sports.

The Bengals coached Davis-Gaither during Senior Bowl week, which makes a pre-draft meeting even more interesting. The 22 year old projects to be an inside linebacker at the next level. He is athletic enough to cover tight ends and running backs out of the backfield, plus he always finds himself around the ball, despite his size.

Some may worry about drafting a 6'1", 224 pound linebacker, but his athleticism and natural instincts should help make up for his lack of size. He sheds blocks easily and isn't afraid to deliver big hits.

Davis-Gaither finished his college career with back-to-back 100+ tackle seasons. He was named the SBC Defensive Player of the Year Award following a stellar senior campaign. He started all 14 games for the Mountaineers last season and finished with 101 tackles (14.5 for loss), five sacks and one interception.

The Bengals probably wanted to follow up with Davis-Gaither about a surgery he underwent in March to repair a partial stress fracture in his right foot. He played through the injury last year and was able to fully participate in the Senior Bowl.

Recovery time is usually 2-to-3 months, which means he should be healthy by the time training camp begins.

Davis-Gaither has also had formal meetings with the Rams, Browns, Texans, 49ers, Giants and Raiders.

Despite the interest from around the league, the Bengals are able to land Davis-Gaither in Mock Draft 2.0.