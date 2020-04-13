The Bengals make a trade and address their biggest weaknesses in Mock Draft 2.0

1. Bengals — Joe Burrow, Quarterback, LSU

Surprise! The Bengals stick with Burrow, despite plenty of outside noise about a potential trade. This is a done deal. The Bengals are going to take Burrow, who led the nation in multiple passing categories, including yards (5,671), touchdowns (60) and completion percentage. He had one of the greatest seasons we’ve ever seen from a college quarterback last year. The Bengals need someone to help turnaround their franchise and Burrow gets the chance to become a legend in his home state.

2. Redskins, Chase Young, DE, Ohio State

Washington will entertain trade offers for this pick, but it’s going to take a lot for them to pass on Young, who was dominant at Ohio State last season. The Redskins go with the “sure thing” and take the most talented player in the draft.

3. Lions — Jeffrey Okudah, Cornerback, Ohio State

Detroit would love to move back a few spots and still get the top cornerback in the draft, but they’re unable to agree to a deal. They stick to their board and take Okudah, who will immediately step in and replace Darius Slay. The Ohio State defensive back is capable of starting right away for a team that needs secondary help.

4. Giants — Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson

Simmons is a versatile weapon on defense that should be able to make an instant impact in New York. He’s as athletically gifted as any player in this draft. The Giants are tempted to take a tackle, but they opt for Simmons instead.

5. Dolphins — Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

Miami has been tied to Tua Tagovailoa, but they take Herbert, who has all of the physical tools teams look for in an NFL quarterback. He has a huge arm and is a great athlete, especially for his size. Herbert can make all the throws. He was inconsistent in college, but the Dolphins take a chance on fixing his flaws, instead of banking on Tagovailoa’s health.

6. Chargers — Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

The Chargers traded up for Tagovailoa in Mock Draft 1.0, but this timethey stand pat and get their guy. Tua sent his virtual pro day workout to all 32 teams and while he looked strong, his camp sounds restless when it comes to his draft stock. Rumors have swirled about Tagovailoa failing multiple physicals after suffering a dislocated hip in November. He’s an extremely talented quarterback and would likely be the top pick, but health concerns cause him to drop to the Chargers, who are ecstatic to land their quarterback of the future.

7. Panthers — Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn

Carolina grabs the top player on their board. Brown is versatile enough to play on multiple downs and has plenty of untapped potential. The Panthers add to a defense that needs an infusion of young talent.

8. Cardinals — Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville

Becton should be the left tackle of the present and the future for the Cardinals. Arizona already traded for DeAndre Hopkins, which will help Kyler Murray in year two. Now they get a left tackle to help shore up the trenches for their young quarterback.

9. Jaguars — CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

Jacksonville doubles down on Gardner Minshew by nabbing one of the best playmakers in the draft. Lamb make life easier on the second-year quarterback. He’s a dynamic player with the ball in his hands and should have success right away in Jay Gruden’s offense.

10. Browns — Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia

For the second straight week, the Browns land the left tackle they’ve coveted all offseason. There are some concerns about Thomas’ athleticism, but he has the most experience on the left side. He neutralized LSU defensive end K'Lavon Chaisson in their head-to-head matchup last season. Don’t look now, but Baker Mayfield’s offensive line is much better than it was a season ago.

11. Jets — Jedrick Wills Jr., OT, Alabama

The Jets know they need to protect Sam Darnold, so they draft the number one tackle on their board. Wills is big, physical and athletic. He could end up being the best tackle in this class and some believe he can play on either side.

12. Raiders — Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama

Jeudy is the best route runner in this draft and has the potential to be a dynamic number one option the Raiders need on offense. Suddenly Las Vegas as a great 1-2 punch with Josh Jacobs and Jeudy.

13. 49ers — Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama

The 49ers want speed and they’re going to get it with Ruggs. He ran a 4.27 40-yard dash at the combine and could be the game changer Kyle Shanahan needs to keep moving the 49ers’ offense forward.

14. Buccaneers — Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa

One of the tackles in this class could unexpectedly fall. Wirfs is extremely talented and could’ve easily been the first tackle off the board. Some wonder if he’s better suited to play guard, which leads to him dropping to Tampa Bay. The Buccaneers are more than happy to take him in an effort to protect Tom Brady.

15. Broncos — Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU

Jefferson projects to be a great slot receiver in the NFL. He shined last year with Joe Burrow. He’s a stellar route runner and a player that could be a great compliment to Courtland Sutton in Denver.

16. Falcons — Javon Kinlaw, DT, South Carolina

Atlanta needs plenty of help on defense and they take a top-10 talent in Kinlaw. He’s considered the best interior pass rusher in this class and should instantly help a bad Falcons’ defense.

17. Cowboys — CJ Henderson, CB, Florida

Dallas finds their Byron Jones replacement in Henderson, who has all of the physical ability needed to become a top NFL cornerback. He ran a 4.39 40-yard dash at the combine and is athletic enough to be a game changer early on in his career.

18. Dolphins — Patrick Queen, LB, LSU

Queen is a playmaker that shined last season for the Tigers. The Dolphins added plenty on defense in free agency, but they can’t pass on a top linebacker that should start as a rookie.

19. Raiders — Jordan Love, QB, Utah State

Love is a boom-or-bust prospect, but the Raiders are happy he fell to them. He has plenty of arm talent and athleticism to be successful in the NFL. No, he isn’t Pat Mahomes, but he's the quarterback of the future in Vegas.

20. Jaguars — Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma

Murray is a high-character player that should be able to contribute right away. Jacksonville's defense continues to rebuild after signing Joe Schobert in free agency.

21. Eagles — Denzel Mims, WR, Baylor

Mims rose up draft boards after running a 4.38 40-yard dash at 6’3” tall and 207 pounds. He had a great Senior Bowl week and should be able to contribute right away for the Eagles.

22. Vikings — A.J. Epenesa, DE, Iowa

The Vikings find their Everson Griffen replacement in the first round. Epenesa fills a need and should be able to play in Mike Zimmer’s defense. Lance Zierlein compared him to Carlos Dunlap, which is a player Zimmer helped draft in Cincinnati.

23. Patriots — K'Lavon Chaisson, DE, LSU

Chaisson is arguably the second best edge rusher in this class. Bill Belichick lands a top defensive player, which is an easy decision with the top four quarterbacks off the board.

24. Saints — Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama

New Orleans adds a top safety after losing Vonn Bell to the Bengals in free agency. McKinney is capable of starting as a rookie.

25. Vikings — Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson

Minnesota would’ve loved to land Mims or Jefferson, but their forced to settle for Higgins, who is versatile and has plenty of untapped potential.

26. Dolphins — Yetur Gross-Matos, DE, Penn State –

He’s an athletic edge rusher that showed plenty of upside for the Nittany Lions. Miami continues to add to their defense after spending big money on that side of the ball in free agency.

27. Seahawks — Josh Jones, OT, Houston

Seattle desperately needs to fortify its’ offensive line and they take a major step forward by adding a future franchise tackle.

28. Ravens — Jalen Reagor, WR, TCU

Baltimore spends a first-round pick on a wide receiver for a second straight season as they continue to build around Lamar Jackson. Reagor is a playmaker that thrives with the ball in his hands. Quick screens and slants are all he needs to make a big play. Hollywood Brown and Reagor have the potential to be a dynamic 1-2 punch for the Ravens.

29. Titans — Brandon Aiyuk, WR, Arizona State

Corey Davis is a free agent after this season and A.J. Brown showed a lot of potential, but the Titans add another weapon. Aiyuk could have an impact right away, but he’ll be Davis’ replacement in 2021.

30. Packers — Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama

The Packers consider a wide receiver in this spot, but they stick to their board instead. Diggs is the brother of Bills’ wide receiver Stefon Diggs and has the potential to be a top corner in the NFL.

31. 49ers — A.J. Terrell, CB, Clemson

The 49ers have already added a dynamic weapon on offense. They add Terrell, who ran a 4.42 40-yard dash at the combine. He’s the best cornerback available at this point in the draft.

32. Chiefs — D’Andre Swift, RB, Georgia

Kansas City adds another weapon to their dominant offense. Swift has good hands and should be able to handle most of the work out of the backfield. They land the most talented runner they’ve had since Kareem Hunt.

Trade: New York Giants acquire No. 33; Cincinnati Bengals acquire Nos. 36 and 110.

There is plenty of talk about the Bengals trading back at the start of the second round. With only seven picks in the draft for the first time since 2016 and plenty of holes, the organization would love to add a selection and still get one of the top players on their board.

They do exactly that in mock draft 2.0 in a trade with the Giants. New York passed on an offensive tackle in round one, but they’re willing to move up a couple of spots to get their guy in round two.

33. Giants — Austin Jackson, OT, USC

Jackson should be able to start right away in New York. He's inconsistent and NFL teams could be split on what he'll be at the next level.

36. Bengals — Isaiah Wilson, OT, Georgia

The Bengals land the player they were going to take at No. 33. Wilson is a big, nasty right tackle that could compete for the starting job right away. He’s a former basketball player and has the athleticism to develop into a quality tackle.

His 6’6”, 350 pound frame should excite offensive line coach Jim Turner. Wilson has plenty of untapped potential, but he has the size and length the Bengals like at tackle.

65. Bengals — Akeem Davis-Gaither, LB, Appalachian State

The Bengals had a pre-draft meeting with Davis-Gaither. He's undersized (6'1", 224 pounds), but he has the speed and instincts to make an impact in the NFL. The Bengals need a linebacker that can cover and the trio of Germaine Pratt, Josh Bynes and Davis-Gaither is a big upgrade from what they had a year ago.

107. Bengals — Antonio Gandy-Golden, WR, Liberty

Cincinnati continues to address its’ needs by taking the top wide receiver on their board. At 6’4”, 223 pounds, Gandy-Golden has the size the Bengals are looking for at receiver. He ran a 4.6 40-yard dash at the NFL combine. He has good length, ball skills and is the perfect receiver to add to a roster that only has Tyler Boyd and Auden Tate under contract in 2021.

110. Bengals — Logan Wilson, LB, Wyoming

With Bynes on a one-year deal, the Bengals decide take a second linebacker. Wilson should contribute on special teams as a rookie and move into a bigger role in 2021. The young trio of Pratt, Davis-Gaither and Wilson is exactly what the Bengals need at linebacker moving forward.

147. Bengals — Thaddeus Moss, TE, LSU

Thaddeus is the son of NFL legend Randy Moss. He's a great run blocker with reliable hands, but he isn’t an elite athlete, which is why he fell to the fifth round. Moss had 47 receptions for 540 yards and four touchdowns last season, including two against Clemson in the National Championship Game.

180. Bengals — Rodrigo Blankenship, K, Georgia

Blankenship a huge leg and excels at both kickoffs and field goals. He went 6-of-9 on kicks from 50-yards or more in college and didn’t miss an extra point in four seasons. Blankenship has an elite leg and should be the kicker of the present and the future in Cincinnati.

215. Bengals — Benny LeMay, RB, Charlotte

LeMay isn’t the fastest player in the world, but he is a skilled runner and has the ability to catch out of the backfield. The Bengals snag a running back that could battle with Trayveon Williams for a roster spot.