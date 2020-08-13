Bengals mentioned among NFL's top offenses heading into 2020 season

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are hoping to bounce back after posting a league worst 2-14 record in 2019.

They're confident that an offense led by rookie quarterback Joe Burrow and a healthy A.J. Green could be much improved. They finished 30th in the NFL in scoring offense last season.

NFL.com analyst Adam Schein is one of the few national media members that believe Burrow and the Bengals could have an explosive offense in 2020. Cincinnati was eighth on his list of top offenses to watch this season.

"Too soon? Too high? Or just right? I love Joe Burrow's talent and moxie," Schein wrote. "Plain and simple, he has it. And while 2020 has clearly been an offseason like no other — putting all rookies way behind the typical learning curve — Burrow is special. I think he hits the ground running. Especially with the talented cast of playmakers by his side. I love that A.J. Green is back in Cincy. He's a stud. I've argued forever that he is a Hall of Famer, and I think he bounces back from injury with a big season to significantly smooth Burrow's transition into the NFL. The silver lining of Green missing the entire 2019 season? It allowed Tyler Boyd to further cement himself as a true difference maker with a second consecutive 1,000-yard effort. Rookie Tee Higgins gives Burrow a big-bodied target with contested-catch skills, while third-year man Auden Tate has flashed some playmaking ability. Joe Mixon is one of the most talented backs in the entire league, a true three-down playmaker. And hey, the Bengals basically get a bonus first-rounder on the offensive line, with OT Jonah Williams set to make his NFL debut after missing the entire 2019 season due to injury."

It's good to see someone buying Bengals stock ahead of the 2020 season. There are plenty of question marks, especially on the offensive line, but Cincinnati has some of the best weapons in the league.

Hopefully John Ross can return to the team in the near future. Without him on the field, Green is only true field stretcher on the team. Higgins could develop into one, but it's hard to expect a lot out of a rookie wide receiver that had to learn the playbook virtually and won't get to play in any preseason games.

Burrow has been on the receiving end of plenty of praise over the past few weeks. If he can somehow hit the ground running, then the Bengals offense could end up being one of the more explosive units in the NFL.

