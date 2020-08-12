Report: Bengals WR John Ross leaves training camp after son tests positive for COVID-19

CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver John Ross will likely be placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list after his son tested positive for coronavirus according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

His son's mother also tested positive for COVID-19. Ross flew back to Los Angeles and wasn't at practice on Tuesday according to the report.

The Bengals have only placed one player on the reserve/COVID-19 list and it was undrafted rookie Kendall Futrell, who tested positive for coronavirus when he reported for camp.

This is an unfortunate situation, but one that could realistically happen during the COVID-19 pandemic. The coronavirus has impacted all of our lives and even if players can avoid contracting the virus, that doesn't mean their family will be able to do the same.

Hopefully he's able to help his 3-year-old son get healthy.

Ross was the ninth overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. He's battled injuries in recent seasons. He could be a big part of the offense in 2020.

“My confidence level is through the roof right now,” Ross told AllBengals in May. “I’m trying to make sure everything that I do is put in place for me to have a successful year. It doesn’t just do me justice; it does our offense justice — our quarterback and the guys around me. When I’m at my best, I think I can play at a high level. I think I’ve kind of showed that a little bit last year, but I want to stay consistent. I think that’s another big thing I need to work on — my consistency.”

The Bengals' first padded practice is Sunday, Aug. 16. It's unclear how long Ross will be away from the team, but he'll likely get as much time as he needs to take care of his son.

