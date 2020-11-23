NewsAll Bengals+
Search

Bengals Place Joe Burrow on Injured Reserve, Promote Quinton Spain and Brandon Allen to Active Roster

Bengals officially place Joe Burrow on injured reserve
Author:
Updated:
Original:

CINCINNATI — The Bengals officially placed rookie quarterback Joe Burrow on injured reserve on Monday. 

The 23-year-old suffered a torn ACL and MCL in his left knee. He will miss the rest of 2020, but there is hope that he can return for the start of next season. 

"We expect him to have surgery and rehab and make a full recovery and be ready for the 2021 season," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said on Monday afternoon. "He's been in great spirits. On the bus, on the plane, you know, in the facility today, he's responded as well as he could possibly do it and we've all noticed that."

Burrow's rookie campaign ends after 10 games. He completed 264-of-404 (65.3%) passes for 2,688 yards, 13 touchdowns and five interceptions. He also ran for 142 more yards and three scores.

READ MORE: NFL Insider: 'I Have Not Gotten a Sense that Zac Taylor is in Trouble'

Roster Moves

The Bengals signed guard Quinton Spain off the practice squad. The sixth-year player signed with the team on Oct 30. He's appeared in all three games since signing with Cincinnati. 

Spain started at right guard on Sunday against Washington. He's also started at right tackle and played left guard since joining the Bengals. 

The team also signed quarterback Brandon Allen from the practice squad. Allen joined the team on Aug. 1. He's been on the practice squad throughout the 2020 season. 

He's completed 39-of-84 passes for 515 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions in three NFL starts.

Allen is expected to be Ryan Finley's backup on Sunday against the New York Giants. 

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!

Nov 22, 2020; Landover, Maryland, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) is helped onto a cart after injuring his left knee against the Washington Football Team in the third quarter at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
News

Bengals Place Joe Burrow on Injured Reserve, Promote Quinton Spain and Brandon Allen to Active Roster

Zac Taylor on Joe Burrow's knee injury and Ryan Finley
News

Watch: Zac Taylor on Joe Burrow's Injury, Ryan Finley and the State of the Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor speaks into his headset in the second quarter of the NFL game between Cincinnati Bengals and Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Cincinnati. Cincinnati Bengals At Tennessee Titans
GM Report

NFL Insider: 'I Have Not Gotten a Sense that Zac Taylor is in Trouble'

Nov 22, 2020; Landover, Maryland, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) is carted off the field after injuring his left knee against the Washington Football Team in the third quarter at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
News

Joe Burrow Tore Multiple Ligaments in His Left Knee on Sunday

Jessie Bates on Joe Burrow Injury
News

Watch: Jessie Bates on Joe Burrow's Injury, the Bengals' Defense and Moving Forward

Screen Shot 2020-11-23 at 12.14.52 PM
News

Watch: Tyler Boyd Discusses Joe Burrow's Injury and the Bengals' Future

Nov 22, 2020; Landover, Maryland, USA; Cincinnati Bengals players console quarterback Joe Burrow (9) after suffering an apparent knee injury during the second half against the Washington Football Team at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: `
News

Dave Lapham on the Bengals' Offensive Line: 'Nobody Feels Worse Right Now'

Nov 22, 2020; Landover, Maryland, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Ryan Finley (5) attempts a pass as Washington Football Team outside linebacker Shaun Dion Hamilton (51) pressures during the second half at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
News

Bengals Open As Home Underdogs Against Giants

Sep 27, 2020; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots running back Rex Burkhead (34) runs the ball during the second half against the Las Vegas Raiders at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
News

Patriots Running Back Rex Burkhead Suffers Serious Knee Injury