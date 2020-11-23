Bengals Place Joe Burrow on Injured Reserve, Promote Quinton Spain and Brandon Allen to Active Roster

CINCINNATI — The Bengals officially placed rookie quarterback Joe Burrow on injured reserve on Monday.

The 23-year-old suffered a torn ACL and MCL in his left knee. He will miss the rest of 2020, but there is hope that he can return for the start of next season.

"We expect him to have surgery and rehab and make a full recovery and be ready for the 2021 season," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said on Monday afternoon. "He's been in great spirits. On the bus, on the plane, you know, in the facility today, he's responded as well as he could possibly do it and we've all noticed that."

Burrow's rookie campaign ends after 10 games. He completed 264-of-404 (65.3%) passes for 2,688 yards, 13 touchdowns and five interceptions. He also ran for 142 more yards and three scores.

Roster Moves

The Bengals signed guard Quinton Spain off the practice squad. The sixth-year player signed with the team on Oct 30. He's appeared in all three games since signing with Cincinnati.

Spain started at right guard on Sunday against Washington. He's also started at right tackle and played left guard since joining the Bengals.

The team also signed quarterback Brandon Allen from the practice squad. Allen joined the team on Aug. 1. He's been on the practice squad throughout the 2020 season.

He's completed 39-of-84 passes for 515 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions in three NFL starts.

Allen is expected to be Ryan Finley's backup on Sunday against the New York Giants.

