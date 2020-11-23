NFL Insider: 'I Have Not Gotten a Sense that Zac Taylor is in Trouble'

CINCINNATI — Bengals head coach Zac Taylor's future has been questioned by fans and media in recent weeks. His seat got hotter on Sunday after Joe Burrow suffered a season-ending left knee injury.

The Bengals fell to 2-7-1 on the season. Taylor is 0-13-1 on the road since being named Bengals head coach in 2019.

Despite the speculation about his job status, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport thinks Taylor could stick around for a third season.

"I have not gotten the sense that that's a job that's in jeopardy. I have not gotten that sense at all," Rapoport said on the Pat McAfee Show. "Believe me, there's plenty that are in jeopardy. I have not gotten the sense that that job is in jeopardy at all. I think for a young offensive mind, who has a quarterback that believes in him. They're clearly not perfect. I think personnel, they got a ways to go. They could use a couple, many players on defense. They tried to sign some. One hadn't played all year. DJ Reader got hurt. They've had a lot of injuries, but I have not gotten a sense that Zac Taylor is in trouble at all in part because of the work he's done with Joe Burrow."

Cincinnati is 4-21-1 since Taylor replaced Marvin Lewis in 2019.

The Bengals have dealt with significant injuries this season, even before Burrow's devastating knee injury. Has Taylor done enough to get a third year?

That's a question many people will ask over the next six weeks.

