NFL Insider: 'I Have Not Gotten a Sense that Zac Taylor is in Trouble'

NFL Insider believes Zac Taylor could stick around next season
CINCINNATI — Bengals head coach Zac Taylor's future has been questioned by fans and media in recent weeks. His seat got hotter on Sunday after Joe Burrow suffered a season-ending left knee injury.

The Bengals fell to 2-7-1 on the season. Taylor is 0-13-1 on the road since being named Bengals head coach in 2019. 

Despite the speculation about his job status, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport thinks Taylor could stick around for a third season.  

"I have not gotten the sense that that's a job that's in jeopardy. I have not gotten that sense at all," Rapoport said on the Pat McAfee Show. "Believe me, there's plenty that are in jeopardy. I have not gotten the sense that that job is in jeopardy at all. I think for a young offensive mind, who has a quarterback that believes in him. They're clearly not perfect. I think personnel, they got a ways to go. They could use a couple, many players on defense. They tried to sign some. One hadn't played all year. DJ Reader got hurt. They've had a lot of injuries, but I have not gotten a sense that Zac Taylor is in trouble at all in part because of the work he's done with Joe Burrow."

Cincinnati is 4-21-1 since Taylor replaced Marvin Lewis in 2019. 

The Bengals have dealt with significant injuries this season, even before Burrow's devastating knee injury. Has Taylor done enough to get a third year? 

That's a question many people will ask over the next six weeks.

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor speaks into his headset in the second quarter of the NFL game between Cincinnati Bengals and Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Cincinnati. Cincinnati Bengals At Tennessee Titans
NFL Insider: 'I Have Not Gotten a Sense that Zac Taylor is in Trouble'

