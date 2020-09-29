Podcast: Protecting Joe Burrow, Bengals' roster moves and Zac Taylor's comments

CINCINNATI — Jake Liscow and I discuss the Bengals' offensive line, why they need to aggressively address their biggest weakness, plus more roster moves are on the way and Zac Taylor talks about the tie with the Eagles.

