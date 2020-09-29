SI.com
Podcast: Protecting Joe Burrow, Bengals' roster moves and Zac Taylor's comments

James Rapien

CINCINNATI — Jake Liscow and I discuss the Bengals' offensive line, why they need to aggressively address their biggest weakness, plus more roster moves are on the way and Zac Taylor talks about the tie with the Eagles.

Listen to the episode of the Locked on Bengals below and subscribe on iTunes, Spotify, Podbean or wherever you get your podcasts.

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!

