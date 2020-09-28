The Bengals need to protect Joe Burrow by aggressively addressing their biggest weakness

CINCINNATI — The Bengals offensive line is a joke. They've gotten crushed this season. Sunday's tie with the Eagles was just another example of their ineptitude.

Fred Johnson and Billy Price struggled at right guard. Both players were called for key penalties that derailed potential game winning or game clinching drives.

The Bengals were aggressive this offseason. They signed eight unrestricted free agents, including DJ Reader, Mackensie Alexander and Vonn Bell. They thought they could scheme around a below average offensive line.

That hasn't happened in three games. Maybe Zac Taylor and Brian Callahan aren't as smart as they think they are or maybe the line is much worse than they expected.

Everyone else except the organization questioned this group. They wondered why they didn't add more veterans in the trenches during free agency and questioned the Bengals lack of urgency to add to the offensive line in the draft.

They could've traded for a proven player like Trent Williams or prioritized the offensive line in the draft. They sat on their hands. They can't continue to do that and expect things to get better.

Their rookie quarterback got sacked eight times on Sunday. He was hit on half of his drop backs and is on pace to get sacked 75 times this season. That's just one sack shy of the NFL record that was set by a dreadful Houston Texans team in 2002.

That can't happen. The Bengals need to show Joe Burrow that they're going to do everything it takes to win games.

He has the most completions (91) by a rookie in his first three starts in NFL history. Burrow has carried the offense. He's overcome poor playcalling by Taylor and has somehow given the Bengals a chance to win all three of their games.

Cincinnati should be 2-1 [at worst] after three games. Unfortunately, poor coaching and line play has cost them every week.



It's time for Mike Brown and Director of Player Personnel Duke Tobin to do something to help Burrow.

The team will likely promote Alex Redmond this week and give him a chance at right guard. That isn't enough. They need to aggressively address their biggest weakness after ignoring it all offseason.

Cincinnati should trade for a familiar face. They need to call the Giants and see what it would take to get right guard Kevin Zeitler.

Cap expert Andre Perrotta threw out this idea on Sunday night and it's nearly impossible to disagree with him.

He's under contract through the 2021 season. New York is a sinking ship. Getting a third or fourth-round draft pick for a guy set to make $12 million next season would be a win for them.

It would give the Bengals a top-tier offensive lineman. When Xavier Su'a-Filo comes back, he could be Michael Jordan and Zeitler's backup. They're only paying him $3 million per season. He's spent time at both left and right guard.

A line (from left to right) with Jonah Williams, Jordan, Trey Hopkins, Zeitler and Bobby Hart/Johnson looks passable. Williams, Jordan and Hopkins are a competent trio. Zeitler would be the best of the bunch.

That gives the Bengals a chance to scheme around a bad right tackle. Offenses can overcome one bad offensive lineman. It's hard to overcome poor play on an entire side of the line.

Trading for Zeitler would come with an $8.235 million cap hit this season. Cincinnati still has $10.8 million in cap space. They could always restructure and extend him this offseason, which would be a wise move.

This is a trade that a winning organization would make. They cannot settle for what's happening in the trenches.

The Bengals know Zeitler well. He spent the first five seasons of his career in Cincinnati. they took him in the first-round (27th overall) in the 2012 NFL Draft. He signed a five-year, $60 million contract with the Browns in 2017.

The Bengals still haven't found a capable replacement since his departure. They need to solve their issues in the trenches. Zeitler would certainly help their cause. Stop allowing Burrow — the present and the future of your franchise — take a beating on a weekly basis. Be aggressive and trade for someone that can help.

If the Giants aren't interested in trading Zeitler, then the Bengals could bring in free agent guard Ronald Leary. The 31-year-old almost signed with the Cowboys a few weeks ago, but contract talks broke down.

He excelled in pass blocking last year for the Broncos according to Pro Football Focus. He's not nearly the player that Zeitler is, but he'd give you a capable option and may even be an upgrade from a healthy Su'a-Filo.

The Bengals can't sit on their hands. They need to aggressively address their biggest weakness.

The future of the organization [and Burrow] depends on it.

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!