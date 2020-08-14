AllBengals
Podcast: The latest on Higgins' injury, Boyd's comments on Burrow and Ross and the weekend mailbag

James Rapien

Jake Liscow and I discuss the significance of Tee Higgins' 'minor' injury. We also talk about Tyler Boyd's comments about Joe Burrow and John Ross and answer your mailbag questions!

Listen to the latest episode of Locked on Bengals below and subscribe on iTunes, Spotify, Podbean or wherever you get your podcasts.

For more on the Bengals, including the latest training camp news, go here!

