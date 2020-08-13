AllBengals
Bengals rookie WR Tee Higgins not working out with team due to a 'minor' injury

James Rapien

CINCINNATI — Bengals rookie wide receiver Tee Higgins is dealing with an injury that has kept him from participating in walkthroughs and team workouts. 

Tyler Boyd broke the news on Thursday afternoon when a reporter asked the two-time 1,000-yard wide receiver for his early impressions of Higgins. 

“It’s kinda tough so far because I only got to see him run routes one time," Boyd said. "I don’t really know specifically what’s bothering him, but he has to sit for a few practices. They said it’s minor. Hopefully he’ll get back out there by Sunday and then I can kinda help him and guide him through the way and teach him out to get in and out of breaks. Things like that. He’s a little behind, but he’ll catch up.”

The Bengals selected Higgins with the No. 33 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. Training camp was already going to be tough on him due to the virtual offseason and no preseason games. 

The Bengals declined to comment further on the injury. 

They placed wide receiver John Ross on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday after his 3-year-old son contracted the virus. 

That means the depth at receiver could be tested early in training camp. The Bengals' first padded practice is on Sunday, August 16. 

Cincinnati still has A.J. Green, Auden Tate and Boyd — all three of which are certainly capable of helping rookie quarterback Joe Burrow get acclimated to life in the NFL, but that doesn't make the loss of Higgins or Ross any less painful. 

Head coach Zac Taylor already had his weekly news conference, so he may not update Higgins' status until next week. 

For more on the Bengals, including the latest training camp news, go here!

