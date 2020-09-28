SI.com
Bengals promote Keaton Sutherland and waive Shaq Calhoun

James Rapien

CINCINNATI — The Bengals signed guard Keaton Sutherland to the 53-man roster and waived guard Shaq Calhoun.

Sutherland, 23, is a second-year player out of Texas A&M. He signed with the Bengals as an undrafted free agent in 2019. He spent two games on Cincinnati's practice squad last season. The Bengals activated him for Week 3 and waived him on Sept. 25, 2019. 

The Dolphins claimed him and kept him on their roster for the rest of the season. He appeared in three games and made two starts for Miami. 

He played 93 snaps last season, earning a 46.4 overall grade from Pro Football Focus. He earned a 70.1 run blocking grade, but received a 2.0 for his pass blocking. 

The Bengals signed him to their practice squad on Sept. 8 after he was released by the Dolphins during final cuts. 

Cincinnati used their top waiver priority on Calhoun on Sept. 6. Like Sutherland, he spent last season in Miami. Calhoun didn't appear in a game for the Bengals. 

It's an interesting move by the team. There's been some talk of Alex Redmond potentially getting the call with the Bengals' struggles at right guard. They signed Redmond to the practice squad last week. 

"We'll consider everything," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said on Monday.

They could also activate Redmond for Sunday's game against Jacksonville without promoting him to the 53-man roster. He would join the team for the Week 4 matchup and be sent down to the practice squad the following day. 

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!

