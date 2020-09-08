SI.com
AllBengals
HomeNewsAllBengals+
Search

Bengals sign two players to round out practice squad

James Rapien

CINCINNATI — The Bengals added two players to their practice squad on Tuesday. 

They signed linebacker Keandre Jones and guard Keaton Sutherland. 

Jones is an undrafted rookie out of Maryland. He originally signed with the Bears as a college free agent in April. 

The 22-year-old played for Maryland in 2019. He spent his first three college seasons (2016-18) at Ohio State. 

Jones was a five-star recruit coming out of high school. He led Maryland with 15 tackles for loss last season. He finished with 74 tackles (49 solo) and performed well enough to be an Honorable Mention All-Big Ten selection. He also led the Terrapins with seven sacks and three forced fumbles.

Sutherland, 23, is a second-year player out of Texas A&M. He signed with the Bengals as an undrafted free agent in 2019. He spent two games on Cincinnati's practice squad last season. The Bengals activated him for Week 3 and waived him on Sept. 25. 
The Dolphins claimed him and kept him on their roster for the rest of the season. He appeared in three games and made two starts for Miami. 

The Dolphins waived him during final cuts last week. 

The Bengals' 16-man practice squad is full. They signed 14 players on Sunday. Second-year quarterback Jake Dolegala was expected to be kept on the practice squad, but that wasn't the case. 

Here are the other 14 players the Bengals signed to their practice squad:

DE Freedom Akinmoladun (first-year, Nebraska)

QB Brandon Allen (fourth-year player, Arkansas)

DE Amani Bledsoe (first-year player, Oklahoma)

DE Kendall Futrell (rookie, East Carolina)

S Trayvon Henderson (second-year player, Hawaii)

WR Trenton Irwin (first-year player, Stanford)

OT Josh Knipfel (rookie, Iowa State)

DT Kahlil McKenzie (second-year player, Tennessee)

WR Stanley Morgan Jr. (second-year player, Nebraska)

HB Jacques Patrick (rookie, Florida State)

CB Winston Rose (first-year player, New Mexico State)

TE Mason Schreck (third-year player, Buffalo)

WR Scotty Washington (rookie, Wake Forest)

TE Mitchell Wilcox (rookie, South Florida) 

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Check out the Bengals first depth chart of the 2020 season

Check out the Cincinnati Bengals first depth chart of the 2020 season

James Rapien

Check out this Bengals jersey redesign

Check out this Cincinnati Bengals jersey redesign

James Rapien

Roster Rundown: A deeper look at the Chargers' defense

Cincinnati Bengals offense preview Los Angeles Chargers defense

Blake Jewell

Browns sign Kareem Hunt to two-year extension

Cleveland Browns signing Kareem Hunt to two-year extension

James Rapien

Bengals release uniform schedule for all 16 games

Cincinnati Bengals announce uniforms for all 16 games

James Rapien

Colin Kaepernick returns to Madden for the first time since 2016

Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick returns to Madden for the first time since 2016

James Rapien

Bengals Notes — Green's return, Burrow's preparation and Jonah's anticipation

Cincinnati Bengals notes on A.J. Green's return, Joe Burrow's debut and Jonah Williams

James Rapien

Mackensie Alexander becomes latest Bengals player to praise Joe Burrow

Mackensie Alexander becomes latest Cincinnati Bengals player to praise Joe Burrow

James Rapien

Watch: Jonah Williams on first start, tough early matchups, Zac Taylor and more

Cincinnati Bengals tackle Jonah Williams on first start, tough early matchups, Zac Taylor and more

James Rapien

Watch: Zac Taylor on expectations for Joe Burrow, Jonah Williams' development and more

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor on expectations for Joe Burrow, Jonah Williams' development and more

James Rapien