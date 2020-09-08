Bengals sign two players to round out practice squad

CINCINNATI — The Bengals added two players to their practice squad on Tuesday.

They signed linebacker Keandre Jones and guard Keaton Sutherland.

Jones is an undrafted rookie out of Maryland. He originally signed with the Bears as a college free agent in April.

The 22-year-old played for Maryland in 2019. He spent his first three college seasons (2016-18) at Ohio State.

Jones was a five-star recruit coming out of high school. He led Maryland with 15 tackles for loss last season. He finished with 74 tackles (49 solo) and performed well enough to be an Honorable Mention All-Big Ten selection. He also led the Terrapins with seven sacks and three forced fumbles.

Sutherland, 23, is a second-year player out of Texas A & M. He signed with the Bengals as an undrafted free agent in 2019. He spent two games on Cincinnati's practice squad last season. The Bengals activated him for Week 3 and waived him on Sept. 25.

The Dolphins claimed him and kept him on their roster for the rest of the season. He appeared in three games and made two starts for Miami.

The Dolphins waived him during final cuts last week.

The Bengals' 16-man practice squad is full. They signed 14 players on Sunday. Second-year quarterback Jake Dolegala was expected to be kept on the practice squad, but that wasn't the case.

Here are the other 14 players the Bengals signed to their practice squad:

DE Freedom Akinmoladun (first-year, Nebraska)

QB Brandon Allen (fourth-year player, Arkansas)

DE Amani Bledsoe (first-year player, Oklahoma)

DE Kendall Futrell (rookie, East Carolina)

S Trayvon Henderson (second-year player, Hawaii)

WR Trenton Irwin (first-year player, Stanford)

OT Josh Knipfel (rookie, Iowa State)

DT Kahlil McKenzie (second-year player, Tennessee)

WR Stanley Morgan Jr. (second-year player, Nebraska)

HB Jacques Patrick (rookie, Florida State)

CB Winston Rose (first-year player, New Mexico State)

TE Mason Schreck (third-year player, Buffalo)

WR Scotty Washington (rookie, Wake Forest)

TE Mitchell Wilcox (rookie, South Florida)

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!