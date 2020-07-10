AllBengals
Top Stories
News
Game Day
GM Report

Bengals notify season ticket holders of mask requirement, other safety protocols for 2020 season

Andrew Miller

CINCINNATI — Bengals season ticket holders were given a glimpse into what the Paul Brown Stadium experience will be this year. The club emailed an update on Friday, outlining some of the safety measures they're implementing for the 2020 season. 

The Bengals will require fans to wear face coverings while inside the stadium. In addition, tailgating in parking lots is prohibited. Stadium capacity will be reduced, with the first eight rows of the lower level being blocked off, and fans are expected to adhere to social distancing guidelines that the general public has become accustomed to during the COVID-19 pandemic.

While reduced capacity was to be expected, the Bengals organization has yet to detail what the capacity will actually be.

“If we have approval to host fans at games,” the club added, “we will undergo a stadium-wide re-seating process for all Season Ticket Members.”

Recently, the Baltimore Ravens announced they would only allow 14,000 people to attend each home game.

The Bengals previously communicated to their season ticket holders that they have the ability to opt out of the 2020 season without risking their 2021 privileges. Friday’s email offered a prompt that ticket holders could select, should they wish to opt out of their commitment for the year. 

Ticket holders that still intend on attending games were advised of a re-seating plan, which is expected to be communicated in August. Once the plan is announced, fans will still have the option of opting out of their tickets and receiving a full refund.

As more NFL teams begin implementing safety measures within their stadiums, the commonalities are becoming apparent. There will be less people attending games and their faces will be covered. Teams will also have strict social distancing rules. It might be awhile before live spectators can properly be referred to as a “crowd.”

There’s no guarantee fans will be allowed to attend games in 2020, but it’s becoming clearer what they will be walking into if the gates do open this year.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Joe Burrow in the 'best shape' of his life and 'ready' to play after unprecedented offseason

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow in the 'best shape' of his life and 'ready' to play

James Rapien

Paul Brown Stadium named one of the worst NFL stadiums

The Cincinnati Bengals home is a bottom five stadium in the NFL according to a new ranking

James Rapien

Podcast: Joe Burrow's new foundation, plus the weekend mailbag

Joe Burrow's new foundation and a Cincinnati Bengals the weekend mailbag

James Rapien

Auden Tate, Drew Sample and other Bengals players worked out together

Several Cincinnati Bengals players got together for a workout on Thursday

James Rapien

Joe Burrow creates foundation to fight poverty and hunger

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow creates foundation to fight poverty and hunger

James Rapien

Odds released on potential postponement of the college football season

Odds released on potential postponement of college football season

James Rapien

League executives believe Joe Mixon is one of the NFL's best running backs

Executives believe Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon is one of the NFL's best

James Rapien

Joe Burrow is the highest-rated rookie quarterback in Madden 21

Cincinnati Bengals Joe Burrow highest-rated rookie quarterback in Madden 21

James Rapien

Will Bengals follow in Ravens footsteps and reduce attendance this season?

How many Cincinnati Bengals fans will be able to attend games at Paul Brown Stadium this season?

James Rapien

Bengals Mailbag: Free agents, the wide receiver depth chart, rookie linebackers and 10-year contracts

Cincinnati Bengals Mailbag: Free agents, the wide receiver depth chart, rookie linebackers and 10-year contracts

James Rapien