Sources: Bengals Retaining Two Assistants From Zac Taylor's Staff

Sources say the team has agreed to bring back Martin and Kovacs

CINCINNATI — Bengals assistant offensive line coach Ben Martin and defensive quality control coach Jordan Kovacs will return to the team in 2021 league sources tell AllBengals.

Martin could have the same role next season, but that has yet to be determined due to the uncertainty on the coaching staff.

The Bengals plan to move on from offensive line coach Jim Turner in the coming days according to AllBengals insider Elise Jesse.

The move hasn't officially been announced, but Turner's departure is inevitable.

The team could promote Martin or leave him in his current role where he would help the new offensive line coach get acclimated to the team. Martin joined Zac Taylor's staff in 2019. He has experience in both the NFL and the collegiate ranks.

Martin worked with Taylor in 2014-15 in Miami. He was an offensive assistant and Taylor was the Dolphins' quarterbacks coach. That connection helped him land in Cincinnati four years later.

He spent three years in the college ranks after his run with the Dolphins, coaching at Bryant and Union (N.Y.) College.

Kovacs joined the Bengals in 2019. He played for Taylor in Miami for parts of three seasons from 2013-15.

He bounced around the league for a few years before joining the Michigan Wolverines coaching staff in 2017.

The former safety was hired by Taylor in 2019. Kovacs is from Curtice, Ohio.

There will be plenty of new faces on the Bengals' coaching staff next season, but Martin and Kovacs will be around for another year.

AllBengals insider Elise Jesse contributed to this report.

