Bengals Place Sam Hubbard on Injured Reserve

CINCINNATI — The Bengals officially placed defensive end Sam Hubbard on injured reserve.

The third-year player suffered a left elbow injury in Sunday's 27-3 loss to the Ravens. He will miss at least three weeks.

Hubbard, 25, has 23 tackles and one sack this season. He did some work on the rehab field on Wednesday. His left arm was in a sling.

It's just the latest injury to a beat up Bengals' defensive line.

Nose tackle DJ Reader suffered a season-ending quad injury on Sunday against Baltimore. Veteran defensive tackle Mike Daniels (elbow) is also on injured reserve.

“It doesn’t matter," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said when asked about the injuries to the defensive front. "You gotta go find a way to win the game and stop the other team that you’re playing. We can’t waste any time worrying about that. We’re collecting a group of guys who want to do it the right way and are giving us all they got. You saw that last week. You’re going to see it again this week. That’s a group that I’m proud of. The job that Nick Eason has done with those guys to get them ready. Some of them on a months notice, some of them on a weeks notice, some on a days notice. That just speaks to the character that we got on this team and the guys that we’re bringing into the building."

Eight-time Pro Bowler Geno Atkins made his 2020 debut against the Ravens after missing the first four games with a shoulder injury. Look for his snap count to increase this week. He was on the field for 19 plays last Sunday.

With Hubbard out, fifth-round pick Khalid Kareem will have a larger role on defense and two-time Pro Bowler Carlos Dunlap will likely be re-inserted into the starting lineup.

The Bengals also signed defensive tackle Xavier Williams this week. They could add another defensive lineman to the 53-man roster in the coming days.

