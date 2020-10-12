Bengals Sign Xavier Williams, Place DJ Reader on Injured Reserve

CINCINNATI — When the Bengals brought in veteran defensive tackle Xavier Williams for a visit last week, they did it with the idea of adding him to their current group of defensive linemen. Unfortunately for them, it didn't work out that way.

The Bengals signed Williams to the 53-man roster on Monday and placed DJ Reader on injured reserve.

Reader, 25, suffered a potentially season-ending quad injury against the Ravens on Sunday.

He signed a four-year, $53 million contract with Cincinnati this offseason. He's the highest-paid nose tackle in the NFL.

Reader emerged as a leader in the Bengals' locker room, despite joining the team in March.

"He's the heart and soul of this defensive line. Heart and soul of this defense really," Christian Covington said on Monday. "It's a big loss, I can't lie. But at the same time, this is the NFL. We play a competitive sport ... It's the next man up mentality."

Williams is that next man up. He spent most of the season on New England's practice squad. He was released last week. He had two tackles in the Patriots' 21-11 win over the Dolphins in Week 1.

He spent the past two years in Kansas City. His most productive season was in 2018 when he appeared in all 16 games, tallying 47 tackles and 2.5 sacks.

Williams, 28, should be in game shape after spending the first four weeks of the season on the Patriots' practice squad.

He signed with the Cardinals as an undrafted free agent out of Northern Iowa in 2015. He spent three seasons in Arizona before signing with Kansas City. He won a Super Bowl with the Chiefs last season.

