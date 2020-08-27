Joe Burrow speaks out on social injustice: 'I stand with you'

CINCINNATI — Bengals rookie quarterback Joe Burrow wants to make the world a better place.

From helping raise over $500,000 for the Athens County Foodbank to creating a foundation to fight hunger, the 23-year-old wants to help people.

Burrow was the first Bengals player to publicly comment about George Floyd being murdered in Minneapolis.

"The black community needs our help," Burrow tweeted in May. "They have been unheard for far too long. Open your ears, listen, and speak. This isn’t politics. This is human rights."

Burrow continues to speak out against social and racial injustice in America.

"How can you hear the pain Black people are going through and dismiss it as nothing," he tweeted on Thursday morning. "How can you hear the pain and respond with anything other than 'I stand with you.'”

Multiple NFL teams have cancelled Thursday's practice, including the Colts and Jets. The Washington Football team canceled their scrimmage.

The NBA postponed three playoff games on Wednesday following the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Cincinnati has a practice scheduled for Thursday afternoon.

Burrow is just one of the many Bengals players that feel strongly about the social injustice movement. Two-time Pro Bowler Carlos Dunlap made it clear that he wants the organization to do more in the community.

"I would like for all the higher-ups [to acknowledge the problem], as you’ve seen with Nike, as you’ve seen with the commissioner, as you’ve seen with certain organizations," Dunlap said earlier this week."They made it well known where they stand with what’s going on in America and they acknowledge seeing what’s going on in America is not right and they want to be a part of the solution. They not only spoke about it, they put action in place. If everyone does that, we will have a long-term effect."

The Bengals did create the Positive Impact Committee, which consists of multiple players that will work with the organization in hopes of making change. Dunlap is on that committee.

It's unclear if Burrow is on it, but the rookie signal-caller wants to do his part to help the Black community.

