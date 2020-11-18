Bengals Sign Two Cornerbacks to Practice Squad, Place Akinmoladun on COVID-19 List

The Bengals added two cornerbacks to their practice squad on Wednesday

CINCINNATI — The Bengals signed two cornerbacks to their practice squad on Wednesday.

Cincinnati had just three healthy corners for most of Sunday's loss to the Steelers.

They signed Donnie Lewis, a first-year player from Tulane University. Lewis was a seventh-round draft pick (221st overall) by the Browns in 2019. He spent all of last season on Cleveland's practice squad. He was waived by the team in September.

The Bengals also signed cornerback Trajan Bandy to the practice squad. The 5-9, 186 pound rookie signed with the Steelers as a college free agent in April. He spent the first two games of the 2020 season on Pittsburgh's practice squad before being waived on Sept. 25.

This gives the Bengals some depth in an area of need. They hope to have both LeShaun Sims and Mackensie Alexander back this week against Washington. If not, at least they'll have some healthy corners at their disposal.

Other Notes

The Bengals placed practice squad defensive end Freedom Akinmoladun on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Akinmoladun has two tackles in two games this season.

They also activated cornerback Trae Waynes from the NFL's COVID-19 reserve list. He will now revert back to injured reserve.

The Bengals are holding out hope that Waynes can return at some point in December. They signed him to a three-year, $42 million contract in March.

He suffered a torn pectoral muscle at the start of training camp.

