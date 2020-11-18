Three Cornerbacks the Bengals Could Sign to Bolster Secondary

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are desperate for secondary help. They expressed interest in free agent cornerback DeAndre Baker, but the second-year player is expected to sign with the Chiefs' practice squad.

Baker may help the reigning Super Bowl Champions, but that doesn't fix the Bengals' beat up secondary.

Cornerback Darius Phillips (groin) isn't expected to be back this week, although stranger things have happened. Mackensie Alexander (concussion) could be out this week as well.

Couple that with Tony Brown's struggles last week against the Steelers and it's pretty clear that the Bengals should be looking at free agent cornerbacks.

Here are three that they should consider adding.

Pierre Desir

Desir was released by the Jets on Tuesday and is subject to waivers. He struggled in coverage at times, but did have three interceptions in nine games this season, including a pick-six.

He struggled in coverage more this year than in past years, which could have a lot to do with a poor Jets roster. Don't be shocked if the Bengals claim the former fourth-round pick.

Eli Apple

Apple was released by the Panthers last month. The 25-year-old had been dealing with multiple injuries, including a hamstring, which kept him from practicing. Apple is in his fifth NFL season after being drafted in the first-round (10th overall) by the New York Giants in the 2016 NFL Draft. He was traded to the Saints in 2018 and spent a year and a half in New Orleans.

The Ohio State alum signed a one-year, $3 million contract. He only played in two games for the Panthers this year, finishing with four tackles.

Apple has three career interceptions, 237 tackles and 33 passes defensed.

Trumaine Johnson

Like Apple, Johnson was released by the Panthers. He only spent a week on their practice squad in September.

The 29-year-old had 25 tackles and one interception in seven games with the Jets last season. New York cut him in March after signing him to a five-year, $72.5 million contract in 2018.

Johnson would be a low-risk signing that could potentially help the Bengals at some point this season. He hasn't played many snaps in 2020 so conditioning could be an issue.

Bonus: Davontae Harris

Harris was released by the Broncos on Tuesday. The Bengals selected him in the fifth-round (151st overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft.

He spent one season in Cincinnati. Harris was cut by the Bengals after training camp in 2019. He signed with the Broncos a few days later and spent the season in Denver.

The third-year pro appeared in 23 games (seven starts) for the Broncos, finishing with 34 tackles and three passes defensed. He was primarily used on special teams, but has the potential to play snaps on defense.

A reunion is unlikely, but never say never. The Bengals drafted him in the fifth-round just two years ago. They could re-unite with Harris by claiming him during the waiver process.

If Harris (or Desir) aren't claimed, then they'll become free agents.

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!