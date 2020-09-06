Bengals announce practice squad signings

CINCINNATI — The Bengals' roster is coming together. One day after trimming the active roster to 53 players, they announced most of their practice squad additions

Cincinnati signed 14 players to their practice squad, including veteran quarterback Brandon Allen.

They're still two players shy of the 16-man limit. One of those spots could be reserved for quarterback Jake Dolegala, who was on the Bengals' active roster in 2019. The team waived him on Saturday.

The Bengals could also try to bring back guard Alex Redmond. The team terminated his contract on Sunday. If he doesn't receive any interest on the open market, then there's a chance he could join the Bengals' practice squad.

Here are the 14 players the Bengals signed to the practice squad on Sunday:

DE Freedom Akinmoladun (first-year, Nebraska)

QB Brandon Allen (fourth-year player, Arkansas)

DE Amani Bledsoe (first-year player, Oklahoma)

DE Kendall Futrell (rookie, East Carolina)

S Trayvon Henderson (second-year player, Hawaii)

WR Trenton Irwin (first-year player, Stanford)

OT Josh Knipfel (rookie, Iowa State)

DT Kahlil McKenzie (second-year player, Tennessee)

WR Stanley Morgan Jr. (second-year player, Nebraska)

HB Jacques Patrick (rookie, Florida State)

CB Winston Rose (first-year player, New Mexico State)

TE Mason Schreck (third-year player, Buffalo)

WR Scotty Washington (rookie, Wake Forest)

TE Mitchell Wilcox (rookie, South Florida)

The Bengals are going to place cornerback Trae Waynes on injured reserve. Once that move is finalized, then Torry McTyer could take his place on the 53-man roster.

