SI.com
AllBengals
HomeNewsAllBengals+
Search

Bengals announce practice squad signings

James Rapien

CINCINNATI — The Bengals' roster is coming together. One day after trimming the active roster to 53 players, they announced most of their practice squad additions

Cincinnati signed 14 players to their practice squad, including veteran quarterback Brandon Allen. 

They're still two players shy of the 16-man limit. One of those spots could be reserved for quarterback Jake Dolegala, who was on the Bengals' active roster in 2019. The team waived him on Saturday. 

The Bengals could also try to bring back guard Alex Redmond. The team terminated his contract on Sunday. If he doesn't receive any interest on the open market, then there's a chance he could join the Bengals' practice squad. 

Here are the 14 players the Bengals signed to the practice squad on Sunday:

DE Freedom Akinmoladun (first-year, Nebraska)

QB Brandon Allen (fourth-year player, Arkansas)

DE Amani Bledsoe (first-year player, Oklahoma)

DE Kendall Futrell (rookie, East Carolina)

S Trayvon Henderson (second-year player, Hawaii)

WR Trenton Irwin (first-year player, Stanford)

OT Josh Knipfel (rookie, Iowa State)

DT Kahlil McKenzie (second-year player, Tennessee)

WR Stanley Morgan Jr. (second-year player, Nebraska)

HB Jacques Patrick (rookie, Florida State)

CB Winston Rose (first-year player, New Mexico State)

TE Mason Schreck (third-year player, Buffalo)

WR Scotty Washington (rookie, Wake Forest)

TE Mitchell Wilcox (rookie, South Florida)

The Bengals are going to place cornerback Trae Waynes on injured reserve. Once that move is finalized, then Torry McTyer could take his place on the 53-man roster. 

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NFL News: Jadeveon Clowney agrees to one-year deal with Titans

Jadeveon Clowney agrees to one-year deal with Tenessee Titans

James Rapien

by

rpevans

Bengals claim former Dolphins guard Deion 'Shaq' Calhoun

Cincinnati Bengals claim former Miami Dolphins guard Deion Calhoun

James Rapien

Bengals waiving Alex Redmond, who is grateful for the opportunity

Cincinnati Bengals parting ways with Alex Redmond, who thanks them for the opportunity

James Rapien

Christian Covington 'surprised' by trade to Bengals, Zac Taylor happy with deal

Christian Covington 'surprised' by trade to Cincinnati Bengals, Zac Taylor happy with deal

James Rapien

Adrian Peterson signing one-year deal with Lions

Adrian Peterson signing one-year deal with Detroit Lions

James Rapien

Is Jadeveon Clowney going to end up in the AFC North?

Is Jadeveon Clowney going to end up in the AFC North?

James Rapien

by

James Rapien

Conflicting reports on Jadeveon Clowney, who may be Tennessee-bound

Conflicting reports on Jadeveon Clowney, who could be signing with Tennessee Titans

James Rapien

Here's how the NFL waiver process works and insight on the Bengals' top priority

Here's how the NFL waiver process works and insight on the Cincinnati Bengals' top priority

James Rapien

Bengals say no to Rosen, team mulling roster options

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor says team won't claim quarterback Josh Rosen

James Rapien

The Bengals have finalized their 53-man roster

Check out the Cincinnati Bengals' 53-man roster after a day full of cuts

James Rapien