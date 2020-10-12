A Snap Count Breakdown from the Bengals' Loss to the Ravens

CINCINNATI — The Bengals lost to the Ravens 27-3 on Sunday. It was their worst loss of the season. They fell to 1-3-1 on the year.

Here's a look at the playtime percentage and snap counts for each player on the team.

Not pictured: Hakeem Adeniji took one (4%) special teams snap

Tight end Drew Sample played 94% of the Bengals' offensive snaps. He was on the field for 63 of a possible 67 plays. Sample finished with two receptions for 22 yards. With C.J. Uzomah out, the Bengals clearly trust Sample on offense more than the rest of their tight end room—Cethan Carter and Mason Schreck.

Carter was on the field for 13 offensive snaps (19%). Schreck only played on special teams.

Rookie Tee Higgins led the Bengals wide receivers with 54 snaps (81%). He continues to play well and show flashes, despite the Bengals' struggles on offense.

Higgins has at least four receptions and seven targets in each of the past three games. He led the Bengals in receiving with four receptions (eight targets) for 62 yards against the Ravens.

With A.J. Green (hamstring) missing most of the second half, Mike Thomas and Auden Tate got a chance to make an impact. Thomas was on the field for 33 offense snaps (49%) and Tate was in for 26 plays (39%). The duo finished with two receptions for 22 yards and a fumble.

On defense, eight-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Geno Atkins didn't make much of an impact in his first game back from a shoulder injury. He was on the field for 19 (30%) of the Bengals' defensive snaps.

Vonn Bell, Jessie Bates and William Jackson III were on the field for all 63 defensive snaps.

Rookie linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither wasn't far behind. He led the linebacker room with 50 snaps (79%). He was also out there for 19 special teams (73%) plays.

Carlos Dunlap was on the field for 29 (46%) of the Bengals defensive snaps. We anticipated that he would get around 50% of the snaps following Carl Lawson's promotion into the starting lineup. Lawson logged 40 snaps (63%) in his first start of the season.

The Bengals will look to rebound following an ugly loss to the Ravens. They play the Colts in Indianapolis on Sunday, Oct. 18 at 1 p.m. ET.

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!