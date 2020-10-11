SI.com
AllBengals
Ravens Bash Burrow, Beat Bengals 27-3

James Rapien

CINCINNATI — The Bengals didn't do many things right in Sunday's 27-3 loss to the Ravens. 

Baltimore's defense set the tone early and they never looked back. The Ravens forced three turnovers—two of which led to touchdowns. 

The Ravens scored 17 first quarter points and held the Bengals' offense in check all day long. 

Rookie quarterback Joe Burrow was sacked seven times. He was hit on most of his dropbacks and never got in sync with his wide receivers. 

Burrow completed 19-of-30 passes (63.3%) for 183 yards and one interception. 

The Bengals got down early and were unable to connect on any big plays to get back in the game. Burrow's longest completion was a 26-yarder to Tee Higgins. Higgins led the Bengals in receiving with four receptions for 62 yards.

Joe Mixon also struggled. He finished with 59 yards on 24 attempts (2.5 yards-per-carry).  

The Bengals fall to 1-3-1 on the season. The Ravens improve to 4-1. 

Division Struggles

Zac Taylor is 1-7 in games against AFC North opponents since taking over as head coach in 2019.

Injuries

The Bengals suffered multiple injuries in Sunday's game. Sam Hubbard (left elbow), DJ Reader (left knee) and A.J. Green (hamstring) left the game in the second half and didn't return. 

Reader was carted off the field. Green remained on the sidelines. 

Up Next

The Bengals make the short trip to Indianapolis to play the Colts on Sunday, Oct. 18. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET.

