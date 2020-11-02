A Snap Count Breakdown From the Bengals' Win Over the Titans

CINCINNATI — The Bengals beat the Titans 31-20 on Sunday at Paul Brown Stadium. The win snapped a three game losing streak.

Cincinnati was shorthanded in the trenches, but it didn't matter. The offensive line did enough to keep Joe Burrow upright and Cincinnati went into the bye week with a win.

Here's a look at the playtime percentage and snap counts for each player on the team.

Not pictured: Keaton Sutherland took five special teams snaps (21%) and Trayveon Williams took one (4%) special teams snap.

Veteran guard Quenton Spain, who officially signed with the team on Friday, was active, but wasn't expected to get into the game. Instead, he played all but one series on offense with Michael Jordan (illness) inactive.

Spain was on the field for 62 snaps, which was 85% of the Bengals' offensive plays.

“We knew Quinton was going to be ready — he’s been here for 24 hours, it’s time to go play ball. They got him up to speed and he bought in," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said. "We got him in there earlier than anticipated, but we needed his presence—needed a big body. He did a great job. All of them did a great job. I couldn’t be prouder of that entire room, starting with the coaching staff and ending with the players."

The Bills released the 29-year-old last month. His next practice will be his first in stripes, but signing him is already paying off for the Bengals.

Wide receiver Auden Tate's role expanded on Sunday. He was on the field for 33 snaps (45%). He finished with seven receptions for 65 yards, including an acrobatic grab that put the game away in the fourth quarter.

Tate appears to have passed wide receiver Mike Thomas on the depth chart, who was only on the field for six plays (8%).

"I can’t say enough good things about Auden," Burrow said after the game. "He comes to work every single day and doesn’t get a lot of touches, but he blocks his tail off in the run game, does the dirty work, and makes plays like that on third down and the play at the end of the game that really sealed it.”

Rookie Khalid Kareem saw a significant increase in playing time on Sunday. Carlos Dunlap's departure gives the fifth-round pick a chance to slide in as one of the Bengals' edge rushers on passing downs.

Kareem played 43 defensive snaps (69%). He had one tackle.

Veteran defensive tackle Geno Atkins continues to battle through the shoulder issue that caused him to miss the first four games of the season. He was on the field for 19 snaps (31%).

Rookie Logan Wilson continues to see his role expand. His 44 total snaps led the linebacker room. He was third with 30 snaps (48%) on defense, behind Germaine Pratt (34) and Josh Bynes (38), but he was also on the field for 14 special teams plays.

Wilson had the Bengals' only sack on Sunday. It came on third down and ended the Titans' drive.

Vonn Bell, Jessie Bates and William Jackson III played all 62 defensive snaps for the Bengals. The trio finished with a combined 18 tackles, one interception and one pass defensed.

Bell had another interception, but it was called back due to a penalty.

For more on the Bengals' win over the Titans, go here!