Injury Roundup — The Latest on Joe Mixon, William Jackson III and the Rest of the Bengals' Injuries

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are dealing with multiple injuries ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Browns.

Running back Joe Mixon was out again on Thursday with a foot injury. He injured his foot in Sunday's 31-27 loss to the Colts. The 24-year-old hasn't practiced this week.

Cornerback William Jackson III suffered a concussion last Sunday. He also missed Thursday's practice.

Mixon and Jackson have been two bright spots for the Bengals on offense and defense, respectively. It could be a long day if they don't have those two guys for Sunday's matchup against the Browns.

Eight-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Geno Atkins practiced on Thursday in a limited capacity. The team is clearly resting him as much as possible in hopes of getting the most out of him on game day.

Atkins missed the first four games of the season with a shoulder injury. He's played 37 snaps over the past two weeks and could see his role increase against a Browns' offense that ran for 215 yards in their win over the Bengals in Week 2.

Shawn Williams (hamstring) was also limited for the second-straight practice.

A.J. Green, Carlos Dunlap and Khalid Kareem were full participants on Thursday.

Wide receiver Auden Tate (shoulder) and Darius Phillips (illness) also practiced. Tate missed last week's game against the Colts. Phillips didn't participate on Wednesday, but was a full-go on Thursday.

Check out their entire injury report below.

