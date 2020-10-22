SI.com
AllBengals
HomeNewsAllBengals+
Search

Injury Roundup — The Latest on Joe Mixon, William Jackson III and the Rest of the Bengals' Injuries

James Rapien

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are dealing with multiple injuries ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Browns. 

Running back Joe Mixon was out again on Thursday with a foot injury. He injured his foot in Sunday's 31-27 loss to the Colts. The 24-year-old hasn't practiced this week. 

Cornerback William Jackson III suffered a concussion last Sunday. He also missed Thursday's practice. 

Mixon and Jackson have been two bright spots for the Bengals on offense and defense, respectively. It could be a long day if they don't have those two guys for Sunday's matchup against the Browns.

Eight-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Geno Atkins practiced on Thursday in a limited capacity. The team is clearly resting him as much as possible in hopes of getting the most out of him on game day.

Atkins missed the first four games of the season with a shoulder injury. He's played 37 snaps over the past two weeks and could see his role increase against a Browns' offense that ran for 215 yards in their win over the Bengals in Week 2. 

Shawn Williams (hamstring) was also limited for the second-straight practice.

A.J. Green, Carlos Dunlap and Khalid Kareem were full participants on Thursday. 

Wide receiver Auden Tate (shoulder) and Darius Phillips (illness) also practiced. Tate missed last week's game against the Colts. Phillips didn't participate on Wednesday, but was a full-go on Thursday.

Check out their entire injury report below.

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!

image001

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!

THANKS FOR READING ALL BENGALS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Zac Taylor's Lack of Communication Appears to be Root of Bengals' Problems

Zac Taylor's Lack of Communication Appears to be Root of Cincinnati Bengals' Problems

James Rapien

by

OldK

Bengals’ Big Guns Firing Blanks As Trade Deadline Looms

Cincinnati Bengals’ Big Guns Firing Blanks As Trade Deadline Looms

Russ Heltman

by

Bengalinmate

Antonio Brown odds: Seahawks, 49ers, Ravens Among Favorites to Land Former All-Pro

Antonio Brown odds: Seahawks, 49ers, Ravens Among Favorites to Land Former All-Pro

James Rapien

Watch: Zac Taylor on Bengals' Culture, Winning and Staying Together

Zac Taylor on Cincinnati Bengals' Culture, Winning and Staying Together

James Rapien

NFL News: Ravens Plan to Sign Dez Bryant to Their Practice Squad

Baltimore Ravens Plan to Sign Dez Bryant to Their Practice Squad

James Rapien

Report: Vikings Trade Defensive End Yannick Ngakoue to Ravens

Minnesota Vikings Trade Defensive End Yannick Ngakoue to Baltimore Ravens

James Rapien

Three Players That Should be in Your Fantasy Lineups on Thursday Night

Three Players That Should be in Your Fantasy Football Lineups on Thursday Night

James Rapien

Podcast: Zac Taylor's Culture, the Bengals' Latest Injuries and an Inside Look at the Browns

Zac Taylor's Culture, the Cincinnati Bengals' Latest Injuries and an Inside Look at the Browns

James Rapien

The Bengals Should Be Interested in Recently Released Guard Quinton Spain

Cincinnati Bengals Should Be Interested in Former Buffalo Bills Guard Quinton Spain

James Rapien

by

Jdreyer14

Injury Roundup — Updates on Joe Mixon, William Jackson III and Auden Tate

Cincinnati Bengals injury Updates on Joe Mixon, William Jackson III and Auden Tate

James Rapien