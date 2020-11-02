Balanced Attack Helps Bengals Upset Titans

The Bengals were clicking on all cylinders in Sunday's 31-20 win over the Titans.

Cincinnati jumped out to a 10-0 first quarter lead that was backed by Jessie Bates III's end zone interception on Tennessee’s opening drive.

The tone was set early and a depleted Bengals’ offensive line that was missing four of their five starters was a big reason why. They gave Joe Burrow plenty of time to throw, didn't allow a sack for the first time this season and opened up running lanes for Giovani Bernard.

“Hats off to our offensive line," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said. "It was a little unexpected, but no one batted an eye. They stuck together and provided a ton of energy for this team today."

Tennessee's defense couldn't stop the Bengals' offense.

Burrow completed 26-of-37 passes for 249 yards and two touchdowns. Bernard added 62 yards on the ground and two scores—one rushing and one receiving.

Samaje Perine had his biggest day in stripes, contributing 32 rushing yards and a touchdown.

Bernard has stepped up with Joe Mixon out. He has 99 rushing yards and one touchdown in the past two games, but his presence has largely been felt in the passing game both as a receiver and blocker.

“I think the biggest thing is I just want to, whenever I can, help the team win. I’m going to be there,” Bernard said after the game.

He has 24 receptions for 190 yards and is averaging nearly eight yards-per-catch on the season. He has eight catches for 75 yards and two scores in the past two games.

Burrow was able to spread the wealth on offense, as he completed a pass to seven different receivers.

The nine to eighty-five connection is boiling. Tee Higgins continues to add to an impressive rookie campaign. He finished with six receptions for 78 yards on Sunday. Higgins’ toe tapper along the sidelines in the first quarter proves the chemistry between him and Burrow continues to build week-in and week-out.

Tyler Boyd had another solid outing with six receptions for 67 yards and a touchdown.

Auden Tate had himself a day, too. Tate hauled in seven receptions for 65 yards, but had two crucial third down conversions. He continues to make plays when the ball is near him.

Burrow’s 26 completions on Sunday put him at 221 for the season, which set a new NFL record for the most completions by any player in NFL history. He's also on pace to break Andrew Luck’s rookie record of 4,374 passing yards set in 2012.

Cincinnati’s bye week couldn’t come at a better time with a banged up offensive line, Mixon’s foot injury and a number of defensive starters out.

The reserves stepped up in the Bengals upset win over the Titans, but it will be imperative to get a healthy squad back to finish the second half of the season strong. The team has a handful of winnable games coming up on the schedule, which could bode well for them moving forward.

The Bengals are back in action to start the second half of the season on Sunday, Nov. 15 in Pittsburgh as they take on the Steelers at 4:25pm ET.

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!