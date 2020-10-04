Winners and Losers From Bengals Win Over Jaguars

CINCINNATI — The Bengals got their first win of the season Sunday against the Jaguars.

Here are four winners and two losers from the game:

Winners

Joe Mixon

The Bengals star running back had a career game. He finished with 151 rushing yards, 30 receiving yards and three touchdowns. Mixon signed a four-year, $48 million extension during training camp. It was good to see the Bengals give him room to run on Sunday.

Joe Burrow

Burrow officially became the first rookie quarterback in NFL history to throw for 300 yards in three consecutive games. With better protection this week, the rookie truly looked like an elite NFL quarterback. He’s calm and precise in his throws. He was all smiles after his first career win.

Alex Redmond

With uncertainty on the Bengals offensive line, especially at the right guard position, Redmond was called up from the practice squad and might have earned himself the starting spot going forward. Burrow was sacked once against against Jacksonville. Redmond will need to continue that level of play in the future to assure their rookie quarterback remains healthy this season.

Jessie Bates

Bates looks like an elite NFL safety. He was everywhere against the Jaguars. The young safety racked up ten tackles, one tackle for loss, and two passes defended against the Jaguars. The Bengals have a good one in Bates and should look at extending him sooner rather than later.

Losers

Darius Phillips

Phillips didn’t have an all around bad game, but he struggled in coverage. The young corner has a chance to prove himself this season with Trae Waynes injured. He's been steady, but there are certainly things he can improve. If he can maintain his consistency and step up more on big plays, then he’ll be in good shape.

A.J. Green

The veteran wide receiver finished the game with one reception for three yards. Green is a Bengals legend, but he's struggled to get separation from defenders this season. He’s on a franchise tag, and will need to show he can still be his old self in order to get a deal from the Bengals this offseason.

