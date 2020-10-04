SI.com
AllBengals
HomeNewsAllBengals+
Search

Mixon, Burrow Lead Bengals Past Jaguars 33-25 For First Win of Season

James Rapien

CINCINNATI — The Bengals knew they needed to get Joe Mixon going if their offense was ever going to reach its' full potential. That's exactly what they did on Sunday. 

Mixon finished with 151 rushing yards and three touchdowns (one receiving) in the Bengals' 33-25 win over the Jaguars. It was the first three score game of his NFL career. 

Rookie quarterback Joe Burrow also had a stellar performance on Sunday. He completed 25-of-36 passes for 300 yards and one touchdown. 

This is exactly what the offense has been looking for all season. They moved the ball up and down the field with ease, finishing with 505 yards of total offense. They scored on seven straight possessions to end the game, excluding a kneel down in the fourth quarter.

The Bengals improve to 1-2-1 on the season. The Jaguars fall to 1-3. 

Offensive Line

Alex Redmond got the start at right guard and fared well against the Jaguars' defensive line. The Bengals opened holes early and often for Mixon, specifically in the second half. 

Cincinnati allowed one sack, which is a huge improvement from their Week 3 performance against the Eagles when Burrow was taken down eight times behind the line of scrimmage and hit regularly. 

Redmond was a clear upgrade from Billy Price and Fred Johnson. He was physical in the run game and helped Burrow stay upright. 

It's worth noting that the Jaguars only had three sacks coming into Sunday's game, but it was certainly a step in the right direction. 

Missed Opportunities

The Bengals put up plenty of points on Sunday, but they could've had an even bigger day on offense. Their first possession started on the Jaguars' 43-yard line following an interception by Jordan Evans.

They went three-and-out and were forced to punt.

The Jaguars drove downfield on the proceeding possession, but missed a 48-yard field goal, which gave the Bengals offense the ball at their own 38-yard line.

Burrow marched right down the field and appeared to give Cincinnati a 6-0 lead when he found Tyler Boyd in the end zone. The 16-yard touchdown was negated due to a holding call on center Trey Hopkins. The Bengals were forced to settle for a 35-yard field goal by Randy Bullock.

Reliable

Speaking of Bullock, he made all four of his field goal attempts on Sunday, including the game-clinching kick with 1:46 left in the fourth quarter. He's made 10-straight field goal attempts following his miss at the end of regulation in Week 1 against the Chargers.  

Improvement

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor improves to 1-10-1 in one score games with Sunday's win over the Jaguars. 

Up Next

The Bengals travel to Baltimore to take on Lamar Jackson and the Ravens in Week 5. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 11. 

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!

THANKS FOR READING ALL BENGALS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Watch all three of Joe Mixon's touchdowns against the Jaguars

Watch all three of Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon's touchdowns against the Jacksonville Jaguars

James Rapien

Halftime Observations: Bengals offense leaves points on the field, trail Jaguars 13-10

Halftime Observations: Cincinnati Bengals offense leaves points on the field, trail Jacksonville Jaguars 13-10

James Rapien

Bengals vs Jaguars: Week 4 Inactives

Cincinnati Bengals Week 4 Inactives vs Jacksonville Jaguars

James Rapien

Joe Mixon Added to Injury Report, Expected to Play on Sunday Against Jaguars

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon Added to Injury Report, Questionable for Sunday's Game Against Jaguars

James Rapien

Bengals vs Jaguars: Three Keys and a Prediction for Sunday's Matchup

Cincinnati Bengals vs Jacksonville Jaguars: Three Keys and a Prediction for Sunday's Matchup

James Rapien

Pigskin Pick'em: My Week 4 picks for all 15 NFL games

Making picks for every NFL game in Week 4

James Rapien

Report: Malik Jackson won't be fined for hit on Joe Burrow

Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Malik Jackson won't be fined for hit on Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow

James Rapien

Three Free Agent Defensive Tackles the Bengals Could Target

Three Free Agent Defensive Tackles the Cincinnati Bengals Could Target

James Rapien

Bengals Activate Alex Redmond, Place Mike Daniels on Injured Reserve

Cincinnati Bengals activate Alex Redmond, place Mike Daniels on injured reserve

James Rapien

Report: NFL Willing to Put Teams in Hotels for Remainder of 2020 Season

NFL Willing to Put Teams in Hotels for Remainder of 2020 Season

James Rapien