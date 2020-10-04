Mixon, Burrow Lead Bengals Past Jaguars 33-25 For First Win of Season

CINCINNATI — The Bengals knew they needed to get Joe Mixon going if their offense was ever going to reach its' full potential. That's exactly what they did on Sunday.

Mixon finished with 151 rushing yards and three touchdowns (one receiving) in the Bengals' 33-25 win over the Jaguars. It was the first three score game of his NFL career.

Rookie quarterback Joe Burrow also had a stellar performance on Sunday. He completed 25-of-36 passes for 300 yards and one touchdown.

This is exactly what the offense has been looking for all season. They moved the ball up and down the field with ease, finishing with 505 yards of total offense. They scored on seven straight possessions to end the game, excluding a kneel down in the fourth quarter.

The Bengals improve to 1-2-1 on the season. The Jaguars fall to 1-3.

Offensive Line

Alex Redmond got the start at right guard and fared well against the Jaguars' defensive line. The Bengals opened holes early and often for Mixon, specifically in the second half.

Cincinnati allowed one sack, which is a huge improvement from their Week 3 performance against the Eagles when Burrow was taken down eight times behind the line of scrimmage and hit regularly.

Redmond was a clear upgrade from Billy Price and Fred Johnson. He was physical in the run game and helped Burrow stay upright.

It's worth noting that the Jaguars only had three sacks coming into Sunday's game, but it was certainly a step in the right direction.

Missed Opportunities

The Bengals put up plenty of points on Sunday, but they could've had an even bigger day on offense. Their first possession started on the Jaguars' 43-yard line following an interception by Jordan Evans.

They went three-and-out and were forced to punt.

The Jaguars drove downfield on the proceeding possession, but missed a 48-yard field goal, which gave the Bengals offense the ball at their own 38-yard line.

Burrow marched right down the field and appeared to give Cincinnati a 6-0 lead when he found Tyler Boyd in the end zone. The 16-yard touchdown was negated due to a holding call on center Trey Hopkins. The Bengals were forced to settle for a 35-yard field goal by Randy Bullock.

Reliable

Speaking of Bullock, he made all four of his field goal attempts on Sunday, including the game-clinching kick with 1:46 left in the fourth quarter. He's made 10-straight field goal attempts following his miss at the end of regulation in Week 1 against the Chargers.

Improvement

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor improves to 1-10-1 in one score games with Sunday's win over the Jaguars.

Up Next

The Bengals travel to Baltimore to take on Lamar Jackson and the Ravens in Week 5. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 11.

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!