Xavier Su'a-Filo Cleared to Practice, Bengals Sign O'Shea Dugas to Practice Squad

CINCINNATI — Bengals guard Xavier Su'a-Filo was cleared to practice on Wednesday.

The 29-year-old hasn't played since Week 1 due to a left ankle injury that he suffered against the Chargers.

The Bengals designated him to return from injured reserve, which opens up a 21-day period in which Su'a-Filo can practice with the team without counting against the 53-player active roster.

The veteran joins a suddenly deep group of Bengals' interior linemen. Alex Redmond has been starting in Su'a-Filo's place at right guard. Cincinnati acquired B.J. Finney in the Carlos Dunlap trade with Seattle and they signed Quinton Spain a few days later.

Offensive line coach Jim Turner has options, at least on the interior of the line.

Practice Squad

The Bengals also signed offensive tackle O'Shea Dugas to the practice squad on Wednesday. The second-year lineman signed with Cincinnati as a college free agent in 2019. He missed his rookie season due to a knee injury. The Bengals waived him during final cuts in September.

They are thin at the tackle spot with Jonah Williams (stinger) and Bobby Hart (knee) coming back from injury. Fred Johnson is on the reserve/COVID-19 list. His status is up in the air for Sunday's game against the Steelers.

The Bengals did activate linebacker Jordan Evans and cornerback Mackensie Alexander from the COVID-19 list on Wednesday. They also placed cornerback Winston Rose on the list.

The Bengals currently have four players: cornerback Trae Waynes, defensive tackle Margus Hunt, Rose and Johnson on the COVID-19/reserve list.

