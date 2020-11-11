Report: Bengals' Defensive Backs Stay Home After Winston Rose Tests Positive for COVID-19

CINCINNATI — Bengals cornerback Winston Rose tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday. The team kept its defensive backs home on Wednesday morning as a precaution according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

The team is currently going through contract tracing. Multiple defensive backs won't practice on Wednesday according to the report. There's a chance they could return to Paul Brown Stadium on Thursday.

"We feel good about how we’ve handled the entire process, and our communication with the league has been great," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said on Monday. "We just move forward every day. We know that these next eight weeks are going to be a challenge for the entire league. We just have to be willing to be flexible. "It’s just an unusual season all the way around. Our guys have done a great job of handling all the twists and turns that can come with it along with all the other teams across the league. This week’s no different. Our focus is on preparing to win a game on Sunday, and we won’t let anything detract from that."

The Bengals activated cornerback Mackensie Alexander and linebacker Jordan Evans from the COVID-19 reserve list. Offensive tackle Fred Johnson, cornerback Trae Waynes, defensive tackle Margus Hunt and Rose are the four players that remain on the list.

The Bengals are set to play the Steelers on Sunday. Pittsburgh has five players, including quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, on the COVID-19 reserve list.

The Bengals-Steelers game remains on as scheduled for Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.

