Bengals underdogs vs Eagles, both teams looking for first win

James Rapien

CINCINNATI — The Bengals hit the road for a second-straight week, as they travel to Philadelphia for a matchup with the Eagles on Sunday. 

Both teams enter with an 0-2 record. The Bengals lost to the Chargers 16-13 in Week 1, before falling to the Browns 35-30 just four days later. 

The Eagles are also 0-2. They lost to Washington 27-17 in Week 1 and were blown out by the Rams 37-19 on Sunday. 

Philadelphia has been outscored 57-19 in their last six quarters of play. 

Despite their struggles, the Eagles opened as a 6.5-point favorite over the Bengals in Week 3 according to BetOnline.

That is a bit surprising, especially considering what the Bengals have done over the past two games. They've lost by a total of eight points. 

The Eagles have struggled on both sides of the ball. Quarterback Carson Wentz completed 26-of-42 passes for 246 yards on Sunday. He didn't have a touchdown and threw two interceptions. 

The Rams are a quality team and the Eagles will obviously be desperate for a win on Sunday, but there's no reason why the Bengals can't win in Philadelphia.

The key could be getting Geno Atkins back in the lineup. The eight-time Pro Bowler has missed back-to-back games with a shoulder injury. 

"We’ll see. I think there’s a chance," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said when asked about Atkins' potential return. "You can’t make that prediction. We’re still 10 days out from a game. We’ll continue to monitor him this week and see how it goes."

